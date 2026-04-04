Senators Survive Curve Rally, Hang on to Win 6-5 in Ten Innings

Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Altoona, Pa. - After a mostly quiet first nine innings with the game tied at two, both teams combined to score seven in the tenth. The Senators' four runs proved just enough to stave off the Curve rally in the bottom of the inning.

Altoona's Emmanuel Chapman tossed a scoreless ninth inning, but Harrisburg got to the right hander in the tenth. INF Cayden Wallace broke the tie with an infield single, scoring INF Kervin Pichardo and giving the Senators a 3-2 lead.

Then, INF Branden Boissiere followed up his four-RBI performance last night with a two-run single in the tenth tonight to stretch the lead to 5-2. With Wallace on third, Boissiere stole second base with the throw from the Curve's Shawn Ross errantly going into shallow right field. Wallace scored on the play to give the Sens a 6-2 lead.

Altoona responded immediately in the bottom of the inning. After plating three runs to cut the Senators lead to 6-5, the Curve still had men on first and third with only one out. A well-struck ball off Derek Berg's bat hit the mound, redirected to INF Cortland Lawson who got the force at second and threw on to first to complete a game-ending, 4U-3 double play.

Harrisburg scored two runs in the second inning of the game. OF Sam Petersen scored on a balk and OF Leandro Pineda scored on a Lawson sac fly.

RHP Davian Garcia pitched well in his Senators and Double-A debut, going 4.2 innings, allowing just one run and striking out five. He left with a 2-1 lead.

RHP Chance Huff and RHP Valentin Linarez each tossed scoreless outings in relief.

The season-opening series with the Curve wraps tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m. RHP Kyle Luckham is scheduled to make his first start of 2026.

After the series, the Senators head home to host the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Opening Day at FNB Field is Tuesday, April 7, 6:30 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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