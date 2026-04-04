Braylen Wimmer & Konner Eaton Lead Yard Goats to Win

Published on April 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- The Hartford Yard Goats beat the Chesapeake Baysox 10-2 on Friday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Outfielder Braylen Wimmer had four hits, drove in three runs and scored twice while Yard Goats starter Konner Eaton fired six scoreless innings helping Hartford to its first win of the season. Andy Perez had three RBI, and delivered a two-run double as part of a five-run sixth inning. Relievers Cade Denton and Fidel Ulloa worked the final three innings.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the first inning off Baysox starter Christian Herberholz. First-year Yard Goats first baseman Aiden Longwell cracked a two-run double to left field, scoring Roc Riggio and Braylen Wimmer to give Hartford a 2-0 lead.

Hartford added a run in the second inning on Wimmer's two-out single and then made it 5-0 with two more runs in the third inning knocking Herberholz from the game.

Meanwhile, Hartford starter Konner Eaton kept the Baysox in check, retiring the first seven batters before working out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the third inning. The left-hander retired the side in order three times and left after six full innings.

Leading 5-0 in the sixth inning, the Yard Goats scored five times to take a 10-0 lead. Cole Messina had an RBI double, Andy Perez added a two-RBI double, and Wimmer contributed with a two-run single in their biggest inning of the season.

The Yard Goats and Baysox conclude the three-game series on Saturday afternoon (1:10 PM) with the rubber game. RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Luis De Leon will pitch for the Baysox. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from April 3, 2026

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