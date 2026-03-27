33 Yard Goats Games Televised on NESN/NESN+

Published on March 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that NESN (New England Sports Network) will televise 33 games live from Dunkin' Park this season. Every home series this season will have at least one game broadcast on the regional award-winning sports network. The Yard Goats will be carried on a combination of NESN and NESN+ giving the club tremendous exposure on linear television throughout New England. 24 games are scheduled on NESN+, including the first Friday game (April 3rd), and 9 games are scheduled on NESN with the first one coming on Thursday, April 16th. (Full Schedule is on Page 2 and games subject to change). NESN is the television home of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, PWHL Boston Fleet, the Worcester Red Sox (triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) and hundreds of local college sports each year. NESN is a premier regional sports network with two 24/7 channels, NESN and NESN+, delivered throughout the six-state New England region and is available to stream via direct subscription or with a TV provider log in on the NESN 360 app.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have so many of our games televised on the NESN platforms again this season," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "NESN is a favorite in so many homes and restaurant venues, and we look forward to continuing our partnership, and the opportunity to have our games available to fans to watch throughout New England."

The Yard Goats broadcasting team of Jeff Dooley and Dan Lovallo will call the action on NESN for the third straight season, starting with the pregame show which will begin at the top of the hour. Dooley, the voice of the Yard Goats, made his Major League broadcasting debut in 2023 as a fill-in announcer for the Colorado Rockies. Lovallo is a well-known sports and news personality in Connecticut. The two have been broadcasting Hartford Yard Goats games since the inaugural season in 2016.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage, and recently named RSN of the Year by Cynopsis. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app via direct subscription or TV authentication. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN's free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel, NESN NATION, offers 30+ hours of weekly live and original programming, including exclusive sports content, interviews, and behind-the-scenes features, available on Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Roku, LG, Twitch, Plex, and TCLtv+. NESN.com is one of the country's most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video production and always-on news coverage.

NESN Hartford Yard Goats Broadcast Schedule

Day/Date Opponent Air time Game time Network

Friday, April 3rd Chesapeake 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Wednesday, April 15th Richmond 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, April 16th Richmond 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Saturday, April 18th Richmond 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN+

Tuesday, April 28th Reading 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, April 30th Reading 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Sunday, May 3rd Reading 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, May 14th Portland 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Friday, May 15th Portland 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Saturday, May 16th Portland 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, May 17th Portland 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Friday, May 29th Altoona 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, May 31st Altoona 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Wednesday, June 10th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Thursday, June 11th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Sunday, June 14th New Hampshire 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN

Saturday, June 27th Portland 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, June 28th Portland 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, July 9th Binghamton 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Friday, July 10th Binghamton 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+ (potential)

Tuesday, July 28th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Wednesday, July 29th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, July 30th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Friday, July 31st New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, August 2nd New Hampshire 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN

Wednesday, August 12th Erie 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, August 20th Somerset 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Saturday, August 22nd Somerset 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN

Sunday, August 23rd Somerset 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN

Wednesday, Sept. 2nd Reading 6:30 PM 6:30 PM NESN+

Thursday, Sept. 3rd Reading 6:30 PM 6:30 PM NESN+

Friday, Sept. 4th Reading 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Saturday, Sept. 5th Reading 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN

Sunday, Sept 6th Reading 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+







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33 Yard Goats Games Televised on NESN/NESN+ - Hartford Yard Goats

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