Yard Goats Introduce New Food Menu Items for 2026

Published on March 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced several new delicious food menu items that fans will be able to enjoy along with the traditional ballpark favorites at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats will introduce a Cinnamon Roll Burger, a juicy all-beef burger patty with Swiss cheese, bacon & BBQ sauce between two warm cinnamon rolls. The Aloha Chicken Sando is a Chicken thigh coated in a sweet chili sauce, pineapple slice, jalapeno all served in a burger bun. The Bird Dog includes two chicken tenders coated in sweet chili sauce on a hot dog bun, topped with pineapple slaw, and is served with a side of French fries. Families can also take advantage of the Family Meal Deal Goat Feed Bucket, which includes two hot dogs, two burgers, French fries loaded up into a souvenir goat feed bucket. Details of new food items on next page.

Hot dog fans will get to select two new styles in addition to the classic ballpark dogs available as well. The Premium BLT is a hot dog wrapped in bacon served with Pico de Gallo and shredded lettuce. The Summer Dog is a hot dog served with a pineapple slaw, BBQ Sauce, Crispy onion pieces. Both hot dogs are available as one-foot or two-foot dogs.

Pizza lovers will get to treat themselves to Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza Slices. For those fans looking for a snack at the game, Donut Chip Nachos, Frycuterie, (loaded Tater Squares along with cheese curds, French fries, and pickle spears, served with boom boom sauce and ranch dressing) and Brownie Sundaes in a souvenir helmet are sure to be new favorites.

"We put together a tasty and fun assortment of new foods for Yard Goats fans to enjoy during the 2026 season," Director of Operations for Professional Sports Catering Josh Carlson said. "There will be a wide variety of menu items, and something for everyone at Connecticut's largest restaurant."

New Food Items Concession Stand

- Cinnamon Roll Burger - (Screaming Goat)

Juicy all-beef burger patty with Swiss cheese, bacon & BBQ sauce between two warm cinnamon rolls

- Aloha Chicken Sando - (Screaming Goat)

Chicken thigh coated in a sweet chili sauce, pineapple slice, jalapeno all served in a burger bun

- Bird Dog - (Dark Blues Diner)

2 chicken tenders coated in sweet chili sauce on a hot dog bun, topped with pineapple slaw, served with a side of fries

- Premium BLT - comes in 1ft or2ft (Ballpark Classics)

Hot dog wrapped in Bacon, served with Pico de Gallo and shredded lettuce

- Summer Dog - comes in 1ft or 2ft (Ballpark Classics)

Hot dog served with a pineapple slaw, BBQ Sauce, Crispy onion pieces

- Garlic Parmesan Brussel Sprouts - (Grazin Goat)

Deep fried brussels sprouts coated with Garlic Parmesan Sauce, dusted with Parmesan Cheese

- Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza Slice - (Grazin Goat)

- Donut Chip Nachos - (Hucks Hot Corner)

Mini Donuts pounded flat and deep fried to a crisp, served with nacho cheese, pico de gallo & jalapenos

- Frycuterie - (Dark Blues Diner)

Loaded Tater Squares (Cheese & Bacon), Cheese Curds, French Fries, & Pickle Spears, served with boom boom sauce and ranch dressing

- Brownie Sundae - (Scoops)

Warm brownie with vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate chips, caramel sauce and whipped cream. Served in a Yard Goats souvenir helmet.

- Goat Feed Bucket Family Meal Deal (Dark Blues Diner)

2 hot dogs, 2 burgers, French fries loaded up into a 130oz souvenir goat feed bucket

The new food items will available at all Yard Goats home games. The Yard Goats open the 2026 season on Thursday, April 2nd (7:10 PM) against the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox at Dunkin' Park, and tickets on now on sale.







Eastern League Stories from March 30, 2026

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