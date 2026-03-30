Yankees Announce 2026 Somerset Patriots Break Camp Roster

Published on March 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots infielder George Lombard Jr.

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots infielder George Lombard Jr.(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced the 2026 break camp roster for the Double-A Somerset Patriots, highlighted by six of the organization's top 30 prospects led by No. 1 prospect INF George Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr., MLB's No. 31 overall ranked prospect, returns to Somerset following 108 games at Double-A in 2025. He began last season in High-A Hudson Valley and slashed .329/.495/.488 in 24 games before a promotion to Somerset on 5/6/25. With the Patriots, Lombard Jr. hit .215/.337/.358 with 68 R, 84 H, 24 2B, 4 3B, 8 HR, 36 RBI and 24 SB.

The son of six-year Major Leaguer George Lombard Sr., Lombard Jr. was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He received a non-roster invite from the Yankees to the past two spring trainings and represented the organization in each of the three Spring Breakout games (2024-2026) and the All-Star Futures Game in 2025.

In his first professional season, RHP Ben Hess (NYY No. 5 prospect) combined for a 7-4 record, 3.22 ERA and 139 K with Hudson Valley and Somerset in 2025. In Double-A, Hess was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 45 K over 36.2 IP in 7 games started. He finished third among all Yankees minor leaguers in strikeouts for the season. Hess was the Yankees first round selection (26 th overall) in the 2024 MLB Draft.

LHP Kyle Carr (NYY No. 11 prospect) made 25 combined starts with Hudson Valley and Somerset last season, going 8-7 with a 2.64 ERA and 117 K. Carr was named the South Atlantic League "Pitcher of the Year" and selected as a Postseason All-Star. He ranked third in the organization in ERA, starts, innings pitched and WHIP (1.13). The La Jolla, California native was selected by the Yankees in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

RHP Cade Smith (NYY No. 16 prospect) spent a majority of 2025 at Hudson Valley and finished 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA and 35 K over 32.2 IP in 8 starts.

OF Jace Avina (NYY No. 20 prospect) split 2025 with Hudson Valley and Somerset and combined to hit .260/.366/.425 with 55 R, 90 H, 24 2B, 11 HR and 45 RBI. Originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Yankees acquired Avina in a trade for DH Jake Bauers on 11/17/23.

RHP Eric Reyzelman (NYY No. 29) spent 2025 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and finished 1-2 with a 4.29 ERA and 45 K over 42 IP in 34 appearances. He returns to Somerset, where he spent 21 games in 2024 and finished 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 37 K in 23.1 IP and 21 relief appearances. He was selected by the Yankees in the 5 th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 2026 break camp roster includes 17 players with prior experience in Somerset including INF Tyler Hardman, who is the franchise's Double-A career leader with 54 HR and 155 RBI and RHP Trent Sellers, who went 2-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 111 K in 22 starts last season.

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