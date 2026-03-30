Sea Dogs Unveil New Additionss and Improvements for the 2026 Season

Published on March 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs are excited to announce a wide range of new food offerings, fan amenities, and ballpark enhancements at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field ahead of the 2026 season, all designed to elevate the fan experience and bring the facility in line with modern professional standards.

Fans can look forward to the return of a ballpark favorite-fried dough- making its long-awaited comeback in 2026. Joining the menu this season are several delicious new additions, including crispy onion rings, a hearty Bacon BBQ Ranch Double Cheeseburger, and a flavorful Buffalo Chicken Sub, giving fans even more reasons to arrive hungry.

On the first base side, the newly rebranded Allagash Dugout Bar will now feature a full-service bar with liquor and a select menu of specialty cocktails, providing fans with an enhanced social and beverage experience throughout the game.

Season Ticket Members will enjoy a new exclusive perk: a warming area in the Park Avenue Plaza. This dedicated space will include heat lamps along with complimentary coffee and hot chocolate, offering a comfortable retreat during April games.

Retail offerings at the ballpark are also expanding in 2026, with two merchandise shops located throughout the stadium featuring a wide variety of new Sea Dogs apparel and gear, giving fans more opportunities to show their team pride.

The Sea Dogs are also introducing new technology to improve accessibility and fan engagement. The ballpark will now feature the ALRM App. ALRM is an AI-powered mobile app that listens for emergency sounds-such as fire alarms, gunshots, sirens, and other critical alerts-and delivers instant visual and haptic notifications directly to a deaf and hard-of-hearing fan's iPhone and Apple Watch. Piloting ALRM reflects the team's continued commitment to ensuring every fan-without exception-has access to critical information when it matters most. More at www.GetALRM.com.

The ALRM App adds to the Sea Dogs' investment in technology, as the team will use the Aira App for the third season to deliver visual interpreting services for blind and low-vision fans.

Other apps include the new Sea Dogs Rewards App, which allows fans to earn points, unlock exclusive experiences, and engage with the team in exciting new ways throughout the season. Additionally, the MiLB App has been improved and is your ultimate companion for Sea Dogs baseball. Buy and access your tickets and enjoy the fun on gameday with easy ballpark entry.

On the field, Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field will debut a brand-new playing surface, upgraded to meet Major League Baseball facility standards, ensuring top-tier conditions for player development and performance.

"These upgrades reflect our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible experience for our fans while continuing to improve our facility for players and staff," said Sea Dogs General Manager Jesse Scaglion. "From new food and beverages to enhanced comfort and accessibility, there is something new for everyone to enjoy this season."

The Sea Dogs open their 33rd season on the road on Friday, April 3rd, against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). The home opener at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field is set for Tuesday, April 7th at 4:00 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays). Kids get in free!







Eastern League Stories from March 30, 2026

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