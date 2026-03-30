Philadelphia Phillies Announce 2026 Reading Fightin Phils Break Camp Roster

Published on March 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies have announced the 2026 Break Camp roster for the Reading Fightin Phils. The roster includes 28 total players, with 16 pitchers and 12 position players.

Headlined on the roster is Dante Nori, who joined the Fightin Phils for the final week of the season in 2025. Alex McFarlane, added to the Phillies' 40-man roster this past offseason, will be featured on the Fightin Phils pitching staff.

In total, 19 of the members on the break camp roster have previously played for the Fightin Phils. 10 of the 28 were acquired via the draft, 15 came as free agents, one through trade and two from the minor league phase of the Rule Five Draft.

Here is the 2026 Fightin Phils Break Camp roster:

Pitchers (16): Andrew Baker, Kyle Brnovich, Jack Dallas, Tristan Garnett, Evan Gates, Daniel Harper, Chuck King, Alex McFarlane, Colin Peluse, Luke Russo, Adam Seminaris, Levi Stoudt, Saul Teran, Lenny Torres Jr., Cristhian Tortosa and Braydon Tucker

Catchers (3): Lou Albrecht, Jordan Dissin and Kehden Hettiger

Infielders (5): Alex Binelas, Carson DeMartini, Aroon Escobar, Bryan Rincon and Bryson Ware

Outfielders (4): Dylan Campbell, Raylin Heredia, Austin Murr and Dante Nori

The Fightin Phils open up the 2026 season on Thursday, April 2, at the Akron RubberDucks at 6:35 p.m. Following a three-game series, Reading returns home to open the home slate on Tuesday, April 7, against the Hartford Yard Goats. Tickets are available and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from March 30, 2026

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