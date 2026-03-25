Seinfeld Tribute Night Coming to FirstEnergy Stadium on June 10

Published on March 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are bringing a little bit of "nothing" to Baseballtown this summer.

The Fightin Phils will host Seinfeld Tribute Night on Wednesday, June 10, featuring a special appearance by John O'Hurley, best known for his role as J. Peterman on the iconic TV series Seinfeld. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs, with gates to Diamond Credit Union Plaza opening at 5 p.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet O'Hurley during a free autograph session at the ballpark as part of the night's festivities.

A limited number of special ticket packages are available that include an exclusive George Costanza "Puffy Jacket" bobblehead, inspired by the memorable episode featuring the famously oversized coat worn by George Costanza. Those packages are $35 each, and a game ticket must also be purchased. Bobbleheads are limited and must be picked up at the game.

For fans looking for an even more memorable experience, VIP Meet & Greet packages are also available. The VIP package includes the limited-edition bobblehead along with a personal meet and greet with O'Hurley, an autograph and a photo opportunity. An 8"x10" photo of O'Hurley will be provided to fans. Those packages are $85 and a game ticket must also be purchased as well, with limited supplies.

O'Hurley is an American actor, comedian, author and television host best known for his role as the eccentric catalog magnate J. Peterman on the hit NBC sitcom Seinfeld. A longtime television personality, O'Hurley has also hosted the popular game show Family Feud and finished as the runner-up on the first season of Dancing with the Stars. In addition to his television work, he has appeared in numerous films, Broadway productions and voice acting roles, and is an accomplished author and stage performer. He has also hosted the National Dog Show in nearby Oaks for more than 23 consecutive years. O'Hurley remains closely associated with the enduring popularity of Seinfeld and continues to make appearances for fans across the country.

The night will also celebrate O'Hurley's well-known love for dogs with a "Bring Your Dog to the Game" promotion, presented by Humane Pennsylvania and BJ's Raw Dog Food. Fans are invited to bring their four-legged friends along for the fun as Baseballtown welcomes both Seinfeld fans and dog lovers alike.

Seinfeld Tribute Night is part of a full evening of entertainment at America's Classic Ballpark, with additional promotions throughout the night. Including a 5 p.m. Happy Hour with $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert presented by Rusty Rail Brewing Company, along with Hard Work in School Pays Off Tickets Accepted, thanks to ROG Orthodontics.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m., against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customer's Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from March 25, 2026

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