Portland Sea Dogs Unveil Exciting 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on March 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs announce their 2026 promotional schedule, one of the most extensive in the franchise's history, packed with fan-favorite giveaways, themed celebrations, alternate identities, fireworks, and community initiatives for fans of all ages at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

The 2026 season will feature 10 fireworks shows, lighting up the Portland sky, highlighted by back-to-back spectacular fireworks shows on July 3rd and July 4th in celebration of America's 250th birthday. Other fireworks shows are planned for May 22, June 2, June 18, July 17, August 1, August 14, and August 22.

The Sea Dogs will once again transform into beloved Maine-inspired alternate identities throughout the summer, becoming the Maine Candlepins on June 5, the Maine Red Snappers on July 2, the Maine Whoopie Pies on August 1, and the Maine Bean Suppahs on August 22.

Fans can enjoy a wide variety of themed nights all season long, including Paw Patrol Day on May 9, Batman Night on June 20, Margaritaville Night on June 18, Soccer Night with the Hearts of Pine on June 30, Irish Night on July 17, Christmas in July on July 18, Harry Potter Night on July 28, 80's Night on July 30, 90's Night on August 13, Star Wars Night on August 15, Princess & Pirate Night on August 2, Racing Night on August 18, Popstar Night: Slugger's Version on August 20, Grateful Dead Night on September 10, and Halloween at Hadlock on April 26, with many more also on the schedule.

Three "Bark in the Park" days are also on the schedule, where you can take your dog out to the ballgame on April 25, May 9, and September 9.

The promotional calendar also features five exciting bobblehead giveaways, including a Jhostynxon Garcia "The Password" Bobblehead on World Password Day, May 7, the Roman Anthony Gladiator Bobblehead on May 20, Payton Tolle Bobblehead on June 17, Emma Tiedemann Talking Bobblehead on Women in Sports Night, August 19, and one additional bobblehead to be announced. A replica Hadlock Field lighthouse figurine giveaway is planned for August 19. Additional early-season giveaways include a 2026 schedule magnet for fans on April 11 and a Sea Dogs beanie on April 12.

The Sea Dogs continue their strong commitment to community and charitable initiatives with a full slate of meaningful events, including Breast Cancer Awareness Day on May 10, Pride Night on June 6, Lou Gehrig/ALS Night on June 2, Joe Torre Safe at Home Night on June 3, Cancer Survivors Night on June 7, Deaf & Hard of Hearing Night on June 17, Military Appreciation Day on July 5, Maine Children's Cancer Program Day on August 11, and Prostate Cancer Awareness Day, along with additional community-focused events throughout the season.

A special highlight of the 2026 season will be the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the 2006 Eastern League Championship on June 16. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica championship ring, and several members of the 2006 championship team will return to Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field for a special reunion.

The season will conclude with one of the most unique traditions in baseball-Fan Appreciation Night on September 12-the Sea Dogs' fan appreciation day is a scene right out of Hollywood as the Sea Dogs, wearing 1926 replica jerseys, magically emerge from a cornfield and go into the stands to personally thank fans for their support throughout the season. This is the one game you don't want to miss!

After every Sunday home game, kids 16 and under can run the bases.

A complete list of promotions is available at seadogs.com. Promotions will be added throughout the season. Promotions are also subject to change.

With something for everyone-from families and collectors to theme-night enthusiasts and fireworks fans-the 2026 season promises to deliver unforgettable memories at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now. For more information, visit seadogs.com or call the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

The Sea Dogs open their 33rd season on the road on Friday, April 3rd, against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). The home opener at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field is set for Tuesday, April 7th at 4:00 PM against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays). Kids get in free!







Eastern League Stories from March 25, 2026

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