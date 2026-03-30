Pirates Set Curve Break Camp Roster

Published on March 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to reveal the 2026 Break Camp roster of players reporting to Altoona to begin the season. The unofficial roster includes 29 total players, 20 of whom have played for Altoona previously.

Three players are listed on top prospect lists for the Pirates organization by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. Khristian Curtis (No. 15 BA, No. 24 MLB Pipeline), Duce Gourson (No. 21 BA, No. 29 MLB Pipeline), Omar Alfonzo (No. 13 BA, No. 17 MLB Pipeline) all earned pre-season recognition on a national level.

Mitch Jebb highlights the Curve outfield group, fresh off a season in which he earned the Curve's Unsung Hero award and finished the season among the Eastern League leaders in hits (6th, 118), stolen bases (6th, 33), triples (3rd, 6), and walks (8th, 59). Jebb is joined in the outfield group by P.J. Hilson and first-time Double-A players Will Taylor and Titus Dumitru.

Joining Gourson on the infield, the Curve will see several familiar faces including INF Javier Rivas and utilityman Mike Jarvis. First baseman Callan Moss, acquired from the Kansas City Royals on July 31, 2025 in the deal that sent LHP Bailey Falter to the Royals, will join the infield with Keiner Delgado and Jesus Castillo who will each make their Double-A debut in 2026.

Behind the plate, Alfonzo leads a three-man unit that features a pair of catchers that played prominent roles in the 2025 season. Derek Berg and Shawn Ross each had spent time in Curve, PA during the team's first playoff season in seven years.

On the mound Curtis is slated to start the season in the rotation alongside Connor Wiegrefe, Dominic Perachi and Peyton Stumbo. The Curve bullpen features an impressive amount of length and returning crew headlined by Jarod Bayless, Anthony Solometo, and Po-Yu Chen. Rounding out the bullpen Emmanuel Chapman, Derek Diamond, Joshua Loeschorn, Derek Diamond, Cy Nielson, Landon Tomkins and Jaden Woods return to Curve, PA after holding various roles throughout 2025. Dominic Pipkin, who signed with the Pirates this past off-season and has previous Double-A experience with Reading, is joined by Brandon Neeck, Peyton Stumbo, and Tyrone Yulie as first-timers in Curve, PA.

The Curve open the season on April 2 at Peoples Natural Gas Field against the Harrisburg Senators. For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from March 30, 2026

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