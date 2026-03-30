Yard Goats Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on March 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2026 Opening Day Roster. 16 pitchers and 13 position players have been assigned to Hartford, including two of the Rockies top-ten prosects (MLB.com), who were acquired from the New York Yankees, left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring (#9) and infielder Roc Riggio (#10) along with first round pick, outfielder Benny Montgomery (8th overall pick in 2021). The Yard Goats Opening Day Roster includes 19 returning players to Hartford along with 9 newcomers. The roster has 15 Rockies draft picks, five International Free Agents, five MiLB Free Agents, and four players acquired in trades.

Headlining the prospect list for the Yard Goats is the Rockies' #9 overall prospect Griffin Herring. The lefty pitcher was acquired from the Yankees in a trade deadline deal last July in exchange for Rockies All-Star third baseman and former Yard Goat Ryan McMahon. Herring, a former standout at LSU, went 8-4 with a 1.89 ERA and recorded 149 strikeouts in 119.1 innings in his first pro season in 2025. His ERA ranked third best of any pitcher in the entire minor leagues. Herring is joined by former Yankees farmhand Roc Riggio, who returns for his second season in Hartford. The Rockies' #10 prospect was obtained for Major League reliever Jake Bird last July, and he finished last season with the Yard Goats. Other prospects on the Yard Goats roster from the 2026 MLB.com list include catcher Cole Messina (#21) and left-handed pitcher Konner Eaton (#26).

Leading the cast of position player returnees is 1B/OF Zach Kokoska, who in 2024 led the Eastern League in home runs (20), finished 3rd in EL in extra-base hits (43), and 5th RBI (67). He ranks 2nd all-time in career home runs with Yard Goats (32) and 3rd in RBI & Runs scored. Also returning to the Yard Goats are pitchers Blake Adams, Victor Juarez, Jack Mahoney, Davis Palermo, Michael Prosecky, Austin Smith, Connor Staine, Carlos Torres, Sam Weatherly, and outfielders, Braylen Wimmer, GJ Hill, infielders Dyan Jorge, Jose Torres and catcher Bryant Betancourt.

The Colorado Rockies set the Yard Goats roster and are responsible for all player transactions during the season. Since the inaugural season of 2016, the Yard Goats have produced 85 Major League players, and 16 former Yard Goats made their Major League debuts in 2025.

2026 Hartford Yard Goats Opening Day Roster

RHP Blake Adams Springfield, AR (Kansas State University), C Bryant Betancourt Valencia, VZ, RHP Jake Brooks Newport Beach, CA (UCLA), RHP Eiberson Castellano Maracaibo, VZ, RHP Cade Denton Garland, TX (Oral Roberts), LHP Konner Eaton Hopewell, VA, (George Mason), LHP Griffin Herring Grapevine, TX (LSU), OF GJ Hill Santa Cruz, CA (Santa Cruz HS), INF Dylan Jorge La Habana, Cuba, RHP Victor Juarez Monterrey, MX, OF Zach Kokoska Greensburg, PA (Kansas State University), INF Aidan Longwell Massillon, OH (Kent State), RHP Jack Mahoney Algonquin, IL (University of South Carolina), C Cole Messina Mount Pleasant, CA (University of South Carolina), INF Skyler Messinger Boulder, CO (University of Texas), OF Benny Montgomery Paoli, PA (Red Land HS), C Jimmy Obertop St. Louis, MO (Clemson), LHP Alberto Pacheco Santo Domingo, DR, RHP Davis Palermo Chapel Hill, NC (University of North Carolina), INF Andy Perez Santa Clara, Cuba, LHP Michael Prosecky Hinsdale, IL (Louisville), INF Roc Riggio Tarzana, CA (Oklahoma State), RHP Austin Smith Cedar Park, TX (University of Arizona), RHP Connor Staine Clinton, NJ (University of Central Florida), RHP Carlos Torres Ponce, PR, INF Jose Torres Guayubin, DR, (NC State University), RHP Fidel Ulloa Lodi, CA (LSU), LHP Sam Weatherly Ann Arbor, MI (Clemson University), OF Braylen Wimmer Oklahoma City, OK (University of South Carolina)

Colleges: Clemson (2), George Mason, Kansas State University (2), Kent State, LSU (2), Louisville, NC State University, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, University of Arizona, UCLA, University of Central Florida, University of North Carolina, University of South Carolina (3), University of Texas.

Development List: None

Injured List: None

16 pitchers and 13 position players

11 Right-handed pitchers

5 Left-handed pitchers

3 Catchers

6 Infielders

4 Outfielders

The Yard Goats open the 2026 season this Thursday, April 2nd (7:10 PM) against the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox at Dunkin' Park. Single game tickets for all Yard Goats home games are now on sale. Season tickets, group tickets, and hospitality suites are also available. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.







Eastern League Stories from March 30, 2026

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