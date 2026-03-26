Yard Goats Continue $5 Parking for Home Games in 2026

Published on March 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced fan friendly parking and commuter plan, which once again includes $5 parking at four select lots and garages, and 100 bike racks right at the ballpark. Fans will have the opportunity to park for $5 within a block of Dunkin' Park through a partnership with LAZ Parking, Hartford Parking Authority and Propark. Fans also have the option of commuting to the game with CTfastrak and Transit services, from throughout the greater Hartford area to within two blocks of Dunkin' Park. Free parking is available at CTfastrak Stations in New Britain, Newington, West Hartford, and Hartford Line/Union Station.

"Thanks to our great partners at LAZ Parking, Hartford Parking Authority and Propark, we are excited to continue $5 parking at Yard Goats games," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "For a faster, more efficient arrival, we suggest our fans input the parking lot address into their GPS."

Fans are invited to park at any of the following $5 lots and garages. Visit Yardgoatsparking.com to learn more information and to see maps.

300 Market Street Lot

Saints Lot (285 Church Street)

155 Morgan Street Lot

275 Windsor Street Lot

All four lots are easily accessible from two major highways, Interstate 84 and Interstate 91. Fans will have the opportunity to pre-pay for parking through the Yard Goats website, and via the LAZgo app.

The Yard Goats open the 2026 season on Thursday, April 2nd (7:10 PM) against the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox at Dunkin' Park, and tickets on now on sale.







Eastern League Stories from March 26, 2026

Yard Goats Continue $5 Parking for Home Games in 2026 - Hartford Yard Goats

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