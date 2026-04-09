Hard Fought Doubleheader Goes to Ponies, Patriots Drop Both Games in Binghamton

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots in the field

(Somerset Patriots) George Lombard, Jr. of the Somerset Patriots in the field(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were swept by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a doubleheader at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Wednesday. The Rumble Ponies won game one by a score of 11-3, while Binghamton's Jose Ramos hit a walk-off solo home run in the seventh inning to beat the Patriots 2-1 in game two.

Somerset surrendered a walk-off home run for the first time since Nick Dunn hit a walk-off grand slam in the 13th inning on 9/12/25 at Reading.

The Patriots' pitching staff has allowed two or fewer runs and four or fewer hits in three of four games this season.

Somerset starts 1-3 for the second consecutive season. Somerset drops to 1-1 in one run games this season.

RHP Trent Sellers (4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 7 K, 2 BB) made his first start of the season after starting a team-high 22 games with the Patriots last season.

Sellers tallied exactly seven strikeouts for the eighth time in his career, picking up all three outs in the third inning via the strikeout. With seven strikeouts, Sellers fell one shy of a career-high eight punchouts. Sellers allowed a career-high six runs for the third time in his career.

RHP Chase Chaney (5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K) made his Yankees organizational debut in game two of the doubleheader.

Chaney's 5.2 IP and 83 pitches thrown were both season-highs among Somerset pitchers, while his one run allowed tied a season-low (Kyle Carr 4/4/26 vs. Portland). After allowing a two-out double in the third, Chaney retired nine consecutive batters to end his outing.

SS/DH George Lombard Jr. (1-for-6, 2B, BB) collected his fourth extra base hit of the season with a one-out double in the third inning of game one that left the bat at 106.5 mph.

Lombard Jr. has seven hits and has reached safely nine times through four games this season. Before snapping his double streak in game two, Lombard Jr. hit a double in three consecutive games to start the season, marking the first time he's hit a double in three straight games since 8/25/24 - 8/30/24 at Jersey Shore (High-A) when he hit a double in five consecutive games with the Renegades. His seven hits, three doubles and four XBH this season lead all Patriots.

DH/RF Garrett Martin (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, HBP) mashed his second home run of the season in the top of the first inning of Game 1.

Martin hit his second home run in the first inning this season after contributing a solo home run in the bottom of the first of the season opener on 4/3/26 vs. Portland. Martin's home run was his third career first inning home run. Martin's second home run this season tied Coby Morales for the team-lead through four games this season. Martin finished game one with a season-high two RBIs after getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Martin has a Somerset-leading two HBP this season.

RF/LF DJ Gladney (3-for-6, 2 2B, 2 R) started game one in center field and replaced 2B Marco Luciano who was pulled in the second inning of game two. With a single in the fifth inning of game one, Gladney picked up his first hit of the season and as a Yankees farmhand. In back-to-back at bats to start game two, Gladney hammered a career-high tying two doubles for his eighth career game with multiple doubles.

3B Coby Morales (1-for-3, 2B) smoked a one-out double in the seventh inning of game two, extending his hit streak to three games.

Through three games this season, Morales' three extra base hits ranks second on the Patriots behind George Lombard Jr. Morales appeared at 3B in Game 2 for the first time in his professional career.

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Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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