Bullpen Spins Five Scoreless Frames in 5-3 Loss

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va - Callan Moss reached base four times and knocked home a run with an RBI-double, but Altoona dropped a 5-3 decision to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at Carmax Park. The Curve are 0-5 to begin the season.

The Curve jumped on the board in the top of the first inning when Duce Gourson drew a two-out walk and scored easily on Callan Moss 's double down the right field line.

Altoona added two runs in the fourth inning on a two-run home run from Omar Alfonzo off Richmond starter Logan Martin. It was his first home run of the season and Altoona's second this week. Martin allowed just two hits in the start: the double to Moss and the home run to Alfonzo. He struck out five over four innings.

Khristian Curtis responded to the first inning run support with a dominant first inning on the mound but was touched for a run in the second inning and was lifted after allowing four additional runs in the third inning. Curtis, who was charged with the loss, struck out three, walked three and surrendered all five runs scored by Richmond.

Brandon Neeck, Dominic Pipkin and Emmanuel Chapman combined on 5.1 scoreless innings of relief, scattering three hits and two walks among them. Neeck and Chapman each picked up three strikeouts in their relief outings, Curve pitchers told ten punchouts on Wednesday night.

Moss had a strong night at the plate, reaching in all four of his plate appearances with three walks after his first inning double. Duce Gourson, Titus Dumitru and Mitch Jebb each drew walks in the game, they've reached base safely in all five games played to begin the season.

Altoona continues its six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Connor Wietgrefe takes the ball for Altoona, with LHP Greg Farone slated for Richmond.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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