Hill's Big Hack Helps Squirrels to 5-3 Win over Curve

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled ahead early and rolled to a 5-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (4-1) picked up their fourth consecutive win, including both games so far this week against the Curve (0-5).

With the score tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the third, Turner Hill belted a three-run triple off the right-field wall to move the Flying Squirrels ahead. Jonah Cox doubled home Hill to extend the lead to 5-1 against Altoona starter Khristian Curtis (Loss, 0-1).

The Curve pulled back within two in the fourth with a two-run homer by Omar Alfonzo.

Jack Choate (Win, 2-0) took over in the fifth and threw 2.2 hitless innings with four strikeouts. Dylan Carmouche worked around three walks, helped out by a pair of pick-offs at first base, to throw 1.1 scoreless innings.

In the ninth, the Curve put a runner on base, but Tyler Vogel (Save, 2) recorded a pair of strikeouts to end the game.

The Curve took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double by Callan Moss.

The Flying Squirrels tied the game, 1-1, in the second after a fielding error by Altoona.

The Richmond pitching staff held Altoona to three hits in the game and combined for 13 strikeouts.

The 4-1 start matches the best record through five games in Flying Squirrels franchise history, matching starts in 2013, 2021 and 2023.

The series continues on Thursday night at CarMax Park. Lefty Greg Farone (0-0, 1.93) will make his home debut for the Flying Squirrels. Left-hander Connor Wietgrefe (0-0, 3.86) will start for the Curve. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Thursday night's game is presented by CareScout and features No Limits Skydiving pregame. The Blast Off Bash outside the stadium begins at 5 p.m. and the gates open at 5:30 p.m. Fans of al ages will receive an Inaugural Season CarMax Park Rally Towel presented by CarMax.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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