Hill's Big Hack Helps Squirrels to 5-3 Win over Curve
Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled ahead early and rolled to a 5-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night at CarMax Park.
The Flying Squirrels (4-1) picked up their fourth consecutive win, including both games so far this week against the Curve (0-5).
With the score tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the third, Turner Hill belted a three-run triple off the right-field wall to move the Flying Squirrels ahead. Jonah Cox doubled home Hill to extend the lead to 5-1 against Altoona starter Khristian Curtis (Loss, 0-1).
The Curve pulled back within two in the fourth with a two-run homer by Omar Alfonzo.
Jack Choate (Win, 2-0) took over in the fifth and threw 2.2 hitless innings with four strikeouts. Dylan Carmouche worked around three walks, helped out by a pair of pick-offs at first base, to throw 1.1 scoreless innings.
In the ninth, the Curve put a runner on base, but Tyler Vogel (Save, 2) recorded a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
The Curve took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double by Callan Moss.
The Flying Squirrels tied the game, 1-1, in the second after a fielding error by Altoona.
The Richmond pitching staff held Altoona to three hits in the game and combined for 13 strikeouts.
The 4-1 start matches the best record through five games in Flying Squirrels franchise history, matching starts in 2013, 2021 and 2023.
The series continues on Thursday night at CarMax Park. Lefty Greg Farone (0-0, 1.93) will make his home debut for the Flying Squirrels. Left-hander Connor Wietgrefe (0-0, 3.86) will start for the Curve. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Thursday night's game is presented by CareScout and features No Limits Skydiving pregame. The Blast Off Bash outside the stadium begins at 5 p.m. and the gates open at 5:30 p.m. Fans of al ages will receive an Inaugural Season CarMax Park Rally Towel presented by CarMax.
Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.
Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026
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- Bryant Betancourt Has Two Doubles But Yard Goats Stopped in Reading - Hartford Yard Goats
- Fightin Phils Bounce Yard Goats 8-1 for First Win of Season - Reading Fightin Phils
- Hill's Big Hack Helps Squirrels to 5-3 Win over Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Bullpen Spins Five Scoreless Frames in 5-3 Loss - Altoona Curve
- SeaWolves Erase Six-Run Deficit in Comeback Victory - Erie SeaWolves
- Senators One-Hit RubberDucks, Extend Perfect Season Start to 5-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- Binghamton Sweeps Somerset in Home-Opening Doubleheader - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
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- Fisher Cats Offense Booms Early Again for Third-Straight Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Hard Fought Doubleheader Goes to Ponies, Patriots Drop Both Games in Binghamton - Somerset Patriots
- Arias Collects Two Hits, Three RBI in 11-3 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
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Other Recent Richmond Flying Squirrels Stories
- Hill's Big Hack Helps Squirrels to 5-3 Win over Curve
- Flying Squirrels Open CarMax Park with 3-2 Win over Curve
- Squirrels Outlast SeaWolves for 11-9 Win in Road-Trip Finale
- Squirrels Roll Past SeaWolves for 13-6 Win
- Farone Strikes out Eight in Debut Before Squirrels Slip Late