Davidson Homers Twice as Squirrels Win Sixth Straight

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Bo Davidson launched a pair of homers and the Richmond Flying Squirrels rolled to their sixth consecutive win, beating the Altoona Curve, 11-2, on Friday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (6-1) knocked 11 hits while the pitching staff held the Curve (0-7) to six hits on the night.

Davidson led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer, the first by a Richmond batter at CarMax Park. He added a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth to cap the scoring for the night.

After the Curve took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, the Flying Squirrels pulled ahead with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Diego Velasquez brought in a run with a sacrifice fly tie to tie the score against Altoona starter Peyton Stumbo (Loss, 0-1).

Turner Hill moved Richmond ahead with an RBI double and later came in to score on a double steal.

In the fourth, Maui Ahuna hit a two-out fly ball that was dropped by Altoona left fielder Will Taylor, allowing three runs to score.

The Curve closed the score to 6-2 in the top of the fifth with a solo homer by Derek Berg.

Joe Whitman (Win, 1-0) allowed two runs on five hits over five innings with five strikeouts.

After Davidson's first homer in the seventh, Velasquez plated a run with a sacrifice fly later in the frame to push the lead to 8-2.

Shane Rademacher and Dylan Hecht each pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Hill, Scott Bandura and Aeverson Arteaga each had three hits in the game.

Richmond has matched its best start to a season through seven games, even with a 6-1 start in 2021.

The series continues on Saturday night at CarMax Park. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (0-0, 12.00) will start for the Flying Squirrels. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's game is presented by Atlantic Union Bank. The Blast Off Bash begins at 5 p.m. and the ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m. Fans of all ages will receive a CarMax Park Inaugural Season Rally Towel presented by CarMax. In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A follow the game.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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