RubberDucks Snap Senators' Unbeaten Start, 8-6

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron third baseman Alex Mooney hit his second home run of the series, as the RubberDucks scored eight straight runs to erase a 3-0 deficit and held off a late rally to defeat the Harrisburg Senators, 8 - 6, in the fourth game of a six-game series Friday night at FNB Field. Akron snapped Harrisburg's season-opening six - game winning streak.

Turning Point

Trailing 3 - 1 in the fourth inning, Akron took advantage of three Harrisburg errors to surge ahead. After center fielder Nick Mitchell walked, a catcher interference and throwing error extended the inning before designated hitter Jake Fox delivered a game-tying, two - run single. Shortstop Angel Genao then reached on an error, and first baseman Ralphy Velazquez grounded out to plate the go - ahead run, giving Akron a 4 - 3 lead.

Mound Presence

Akron left - hander Josh Hartle allowed a first-inning, three-run homer to left fielder Sam Brown but went on to scatter six hits, striking out five over 4 2/3 innings. Jack Jasiak earned the win with 2 1/3 innings of relief, surrendering two runs on a two - run homer by first baseman Branden Boissiere in the seventh. Right-hander Alaska Abney bridged the gap for 1 2/3 innings before right-hander Magnus Ellerts recorded the final out with the tying and winning runs on base for the save, when second baseman Christian Knapczyk caught a line drive up the middle.

Duck Tales

Mooney broke the game open in the fifth inning with a three - run home run to right field, his second of the series. It followed right fielder Joe Lampe 's RBI single to extend the lead to 5-3. Mitchell scored three times and reached base three times as Akron walked nine times overall.

Notebook

Akron scored eight runs on seven hits and drew nine walks...The RubberDucks stole three bases, matching their total from their first six games...Mooney now has seven RBIs on two homers in the series...Knapczyk has hit safely in his first five games - the longest streak by a RubberDuck this season...Game Time: 3:03 (0:03 delay)...Attendance: 4,325..

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6 p.m. Saturday at FNB Field. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Kyle Luckham (0-0, 4.50 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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