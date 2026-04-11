Reading Battles Back to Top Hartford 9-6, Win Third Straight

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (3-4) stuck true to their name, clawing back from a 6-3 deficit to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats (3-4) by a score of 9-6 for the team's third consecutive win at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Both starters in Kyle Brnovich and Konner Eaton dialed up scoreless innings before Alex Binelas (3) broke the tie with a solo home run. This was Binelas' second long ball in as many nights and put him atop the Eastern League leaderboard. Reading held a 1-0 advantage after the first three frames.

Hartford opened the floodgates in the top of the fourth inning. Cole Messina hit his team-best fifth double to center field to score Braylen Wimmer. The party didn't stop there, as Conner Capel (1) shot a three-run home run over the right field wall. This pushed Hartford to a 4-1 lead. Reading wasted no time answering, as an Austin Murr RBI double and Jordan Dissin sacrifice fly narrowed the Yard Goats' advantage to 4-3.

The Rockies' Double-A affiliate pulled away immediately afterwards, as Aiden Longwell's 2-run double extended the Yard Goats' lead to 6-3. This was Longwell's 3rd double of the season, and it gave Hartford as many runs through five innings (6) as they had through the first three games of the series combined.

The Fightin Phils lived up to their moniker in the top of the sixth frame, as Jordan Dissin ripped a double down the left field line to score Raylin Heredia. Then, with a pair of runners on base, Bryson Ware (2) whalloped a go-ahead three-run home run to left field to plate Murr and Dissin. This gave Reading its first lead (7-6) since the 3rd inning, when Al Pedrique's squad was on top 1-0.

Phillies' no. 6 prospect Aroon Escobar provided some insurance in the seventh inning, as his first triple of the season scored no. 29 prospect Bryan Rincon. Heredia's productive night concluded with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Escobar, making the tally 9-6 Fightins.

The bullpen, thanks to a combined effort from Saul Teran (1-0), Jack Dallas and Colin Peluse, shut down the final 12 Hartford hitters without allowing another baserunner.

Phillies' no. 7 prospect Dante Nori led all contributors in hits with a 3-for-5 performance. Heredia went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI, and Murr joined the multi-hit party with the same statline. Colin Peluse (1) converted on the pitching staff's first save opportunity of the season.

This gives the Fightin Phils their third straight win after dropping the first four battles of the season.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats to continue the first homestand of the season. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Jack Mahoney for Hartford. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against Hartford. Saturday is the first fireworks show of the season, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Crime Alert Berks County, and Alvernia University. The series ends Sunday with a Luau Tribute with "Lilo & Stitch" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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