April 10, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







WALK IT OFF! Ahbram Liendo's single to right field on Thursday evening walked off the Fisher Cats for the Sea Dogs' first home win of the season, 4-3. Liendo extended his hit streak to three games, and recorded his first RBI of the year. Liendo is batting .235 with a .316 on base percentage, and has reached base in four of five games played.

POUND THE ZONE Portland's pitching staff allowed three runs with sixteen strikeouts and just one walk last night. It's the lowest total walks in a game thrown by the Sea Dogs this season. Portland's staff has thrown ten or more strikeouts in three of their five games so far.

TAKE A BASE Will Turner's four walks yesterday is tied for the most walks in a game by any Eastern League player this season. Turner's .615 on base percentage is tied for fourth among all Eastern League players.

YOU WANT PROSPECTS? At just 20 years old, Franklin Arias enters 2026 as Portland's highest ranked prospect, no. 2 overall in the Red Sox system. Portland's pitching staff is anchored by four Top-30 prospects, including no. 14 John Holobetz, no. 16 Hayden Mullins, no. 22 Gage Ziehl, and no. 27 Eduardo Rivera. Jedixson Paez, who was recently waived and returned to the Red Sox after making his MLB debut for the Chicago White Sox via Rule 5 Draft, checks in at no. 21 on the list. Outfielders Miguel Bleis and Nelly Taylor join Arias as the only Portland position players featured on MLB.com's top-30 Prospects list, coming in at no. 17 and no. 23 respectively.

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE Portland returns 17 players from past seasons, including Baseball America's Best Defensive Infielder Marvin Alcantara and Baseball America's Best Infield Arm and 2025 Sea Dogs Defensive Player of the Year Ahbram Liendo.

COMING FROM ALL OVER THE GLOBE TO MAINE This season's roster consists of 18 American players from 16 different states with ten international players from four countries or territories. Five players hail from Venezuela (Rosario, Alcantara, Arias, Paez and Liendo), two from the Dominican Republic (Juan and Bleis), two from Puerto Rico (Eduardo and Erik Rivera, not related), and one from Cuba (Martinez).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 10, 2003 - After the entire first week of the season is postponed due to snow, the Sea Dogs finally play their first game as a Boston Red Sox affiliate. Portland lost the game 4-1 to the Trenton Thunder, the new affiliate of the New York Yankees.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers makes his first start for the Sea Dogs in 2026. Rogers began the 2025 season in Greenville before his promotion to Portland in mid-May. Combined between the two teams, Rogers, played in 23 games with 16 starts to the tune of a 3.09 ERA. His 105.0 innings pitched were good for a single-season career high. Rodgers had 129 strikeouts and 57 walks, allowing just four home runs all season.







Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026

April 10, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.