Binghamton Bats Red-Hot in Dominant Win over Somerset

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-2) stormed past the Somerset Patriots (2-4) 13- 1, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton leads the series, 3-1.

Binghamton's lineup walked 13 times in the game which ties a franchise record which was set on July 27, 2025 on the road against Reading.

Right-hander Bryce Conley got his first start of the year on the mound and was flawless, not allowing a run in 4.0 innings and striking out six batters.

Binghamton wasted no time getting on the board as center fielder A.J. Ewing (1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB) laced a leadoff double and second baseman Marco Vargas (2-for-5, 2 R, 3B, 2 RBI) followed it up a pitch later with an RBI triple. The next batter was first baseman Chris Suero (1-for-2, 3 R, 2 RBI, 3 BB) who tallied his third hit of the season which was his third home run to make it 3-0 Binghamton.

The Rumble Ponies were not done yet, as left fielder Jose Ramos (0-for-1, 3 R, RBI, 4 BB) and catcher Kevin Perada (0-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB) walked which set up third basemen Nick Lorusso (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) to slash a two-run double for his first hit of the season and make it 5-0 Binghamton.

Left-hander Xaiver Rivas (0-1) got the start for Somerset, walking four batters in 2.0 innings followed by right-hander Bailey Dees who walked four hitters in 1.2 innings pitched. Right-hander Hayden Merda settled things down out of the bullpen pitching 2.1 innings allowing one hit and one run with five strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies extended their lead in the fourth inning as right fielder D'Andre Smith (2-for-4, 2B, 5 RBI) delivered a two-out bases-clearing triple making the score 8-0 Binghamton. Smith notched a career-high five runs batted in.

In the 8th inning, six Binghamton hitters reached base and four were via the free pass. Vargas slapped an RBI single and two batters later Parada tallied an RBI ground out. The next batter was Smith and he cruised into second for a double and got his fourth and fifth RBIs.

Gabby Rodriguez pitched two innings in relief with four punch outs. Zach Peek made his first appearance from Mirabito Stadium going one inning and just allowing one hit and Douglas Orellana shut the door going two innings allowing one run with three strikeouts.

Binghamton dominated from start to finish taking down Somerset 13- 1 and hit the double digit run mark for the third time this season and second time this series. They have now scored 39 runs in their first six games.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game home series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Chris Suero has three hits this season, all are home runs with nine total RBIs...A.J. Ewing extends his hitting streak to five games (8-for-18, 6 R, 2 RBI, 3 2B, 4 BB, 3 SB) and has eight hits. Marco Vargas is now riding a three-game hitting streak (4-for-11 2 R, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI)...D'Andre Smith set a career high of five RBIs with two XBH...Bryce Conley (4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO)...Gabby Rodriguez (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO)...Zach Peek (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Douglas Orellana (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO).







Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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