Senators Rally Late But Fall Short to RubberDucks 8-6, Ending Season-Opening Winning Streak

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg, Pa. - The Senators' historic start to the season ended Friday night in an 8-6 loss to the RubberDucks, now 6-1 on the year. Harrisburg put the tying run on second and winning run on first in the ninth but stranded them.

INF Kervin Pichardo came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. He lined a ball back up the middle, but Akron's second baseman Christian Knapczyk was positioned perfectly, barely needing to move to catch the liner for the third out.

The Senators jumped out in front in the first from a INF Sam Brown three-run homer off RubberDucks starter Josh Hartle.

Akron scored a run in the second and then added three in the fourth and four in the fifth. The Ducks offense scored the eight runs on only four hits.

Three errors and a walk in the fourth brought the trouble in that inning. In the fifth, Alex Mooney homered for the second time in the series to cap the rally.

The Senators rallied late despite the five-run deficit.

INF Branden Boissiere blasted a two-run homer in the seventh to draw the Sens nearer.

In the ninth, Harrisburg loaded the bases with one out on two walks and a catcher interference call. With two outs, C Caleb Lomavita drew a walk to score INF Seaver King, but the rally ended there.

RHP Valentin Linarez tosses two shutout innings of relief with two strikeouts. RHP Luke Young added a scoreless ninth.

The Senators look to clinch the series with a win tomorrow night. RHP Kyle Luckham is slated to make his second start of the season.







Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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