Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 10 vs Akron

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Akron RubberDucks (3-3) vs Harrisburg Senators (6-0)

Game #7

Friday, April 10, 7:00 p.m. - FNB Field

LH Josh Hartle vs RH Davian Garcia

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play game four of six at FNB Field this week. The Sens have won the first three and clinch a series win with a win tonight. The two teams play each other 18 times in the first 45 games of the season and 24 times overall.

LAST GAME: The Senators offense continued rolling, scoring 12 runs on 16 hits and eight walks. And, a day after allowing only two runs on one hit, Sens pitching held the RubberDucks to only one run on four hits. Each C Max Romero Jr. and OF Johnathon Thomas drove in three. OF Sam Petersen hit his second home run of the season. Both Petersen and INF Cayden Wallace have hit safely in each of the Harrisburg's six games. A day after holding Akron to two runs on only one hit, Harrisburg allowed just one run on four hits.

WINNING WAYS: Harrisburg starts the season 6-0 for the first time in the modern era (since 1987). The Senators had previously never started better than 3-0. The Sens are averaging eight runs per game in the early going. Walks have contributed to the strong offensive start. The Sens have the early Eastern League lead with 43 free passes drawn. They've also been hit by a pitch six times. Harrisburg has a team-wide .410 on-base percentage. Opposing staffs have thrown an average 174 pitches per game through the first six games (nearly 19 pitches an inning). On the mound, the Senators are holding the opposition to a .197 batting average and have and a league-best 2.41 ERA.

DELINO LEADS THE WAY: Delino DeShields begins his fourth season as Senators manager, tying him with Matt LeCroy for most consecutive seasons managed in modern Senators history (since 1987). DeShields is also fourth on the modern franchise's win leaderboard with 201, trailing only Matt LeCroy (425), Dave Tremblay (213) and John Stearns (210). 21 players from DeShields' Senators managerial tenure have gone on to make their MLB debuts.

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