Baez's Three-Run Homer Propels Sea Dogs to 5-2 Win

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (3-3) won their second consecutive game over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-3), 5-2. The Sea Dogs recorded a season-high 10 hits in the victory.

Nate Baez blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning and has recorded a hit in each of his last four games. He also recorded a stolen base and now leads the team with three. Franklin Arias had his third multi-hit game of the season with a season-high three hits, including a double. He is batting .538 through five games. LHP Erik Rivera earned his second save of the season, tossing 3.0 shutout innings, giving up one hit while striking out three.

The Fisher Cats struck first in the top of the first inning. Jackson Hornung reached on a throwing error by third baseman Abrahm Liendo, then scored on an RBI double by Sean Keys. New Hampshire brought home Keys to take a 2-0 lead with a sacrifice fly by Geovanny Planchart.

In the bottom of the third inning, Liendo reached on a force out and then moved to third on a Franklin Arias double. Designated hitter Nate Baez blasted a three-run homer over the Maine Monster in left field to take the 3-2 lead over the Fisher Cats.

Portland added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Drew Ehrhard roped a double down the left field line and was able to score on an RBI double by Ahbram Liendo. Arias then recorded his third hit of the night with an RBI single to centerfield and the Sea Dogs extended their lead, 5-2.

The Sea Dogs staff continued to pitch a gem, holding New Hampshire scoreless the rest of the night. Cade Feeney and Erik Rivera both appeared for the second time this season, allowing just three hits combined. The Sea Dogs' defense made a number of highlight plays as well, most memorably an over the shoulder snag on the run by second baseman Tyler McDonough, and a diving grab sprinting forward from right fielder Nelly Taylor.

RHP Cade Feeney (1-0, 3.86 ERA) earned his first win of the season tossing 2.1 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking two. RHP Gage Stanifer (0-1, 14.21 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.2 innings allowing five earned runs on nine hits while striking out six. LHP Erik Rivera earned his second save of the year with 3.0 scoreless innings.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet again tomorrow, Saturday, April 11th at 1pm. Portland will send RHP John Holobetz (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound while New Hampshire will start RHP Richard Gallardo (0-0, 0.00 ERA).







Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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