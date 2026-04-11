Holobetz Fans Career High Nine in 2-1 Sea Dogs Win

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-3) won their third straight home game on Saturday afternoon, taking down the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-4), 2-1 in front of a sold out crowd of 6,868 at Delta Dental Park.

Franklin Arias had his second three-hit game in a row to raise his average to .588. It was Arias' fourth multi-hit game in five starts for the Sea Dogs this season.

Both teams were held scoreless for the first few innings before New Hampshire finally broke through in the fourth. Je'von Ward doubled and was brought around to score on an Ismael Munguia RBI single, his fifth RBI of the season.

The Sea Dogs bounced back quickly, plating both their runs in the fifth inning. Caden Rose got the bats going with his first double of the season, before Franklin Arias' third single of the day, a sky-high popup to right that was impacted by the wind, put runners on the corners. The heavy winds kept everything in the ballpark, but Marvin Alcantara's ground-rule double that bounced out of play brought home Rose for the first run of the day. Nate Baez then recorded his team-leading 6th RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly, giving the Sea Dogs a narrow 2-1 lead.

Despite allowing multiple baserunners in the sixth and leadoff baserunners in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings respectively, the Sea Dogs combination of relievers, Jorge Juan, Caleb Bolden and Patrick Halligan did not allow a run.

RHP Jorge Juan (1-0, 27.00 ERA) earned his first win of the season pitching 1.2 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out one. RHP Alex Amalfi (1-1, 2.35 ERA) was given the loss tossing 4.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk. RHP Patrick Halligan earned his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, April 12th at 1pm at Delta Dental Park. LHP Hayden Mullins (0-1, 27.00 ERA) will start for Portland while New Hampshire will send RHP Fernando Perez (0-0, 12.00 ERA) to the bump.







Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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