Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 11 vs Akron

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Akron RubberDucks (4-3) vs Harrisburg Senators (6-1)

Game #8 Saturday, April 11, 6:00 p.m. - FNB Field

LH Caden Favors vs RH Kyle Luckham

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play game five of six at FNB Field this week. The Sens won the first three and clinch a series win with a win tonight. The two teams play each other 18 times in the first 45 games of the season and 24 times overall.

LAST GAME: Harrisburg took a 3-0 lead in the first from a INF Sam Brown three-run homer, but Akron scored eight unanswered runs across the second, fourth and fifth innings and beat the Sens 8-6. The Senators committed three errors in the fourth to help the RubberDucks to three unearned runs. Harrisburg pitching also issued nine walks. INF Branden Boissiere drew the Senators nearer with a two-run homer in the seventh. In the ninth, after a bases-loaded walk to C Caleb Lomavita, the Sens had the tying run at second and winning run at first with two outs. INF Kervin Pichardo hit a line drive back up the middle caught by Akron's Knapczyk.

WINNING WAYS: The Senators offense has been rolling through the first week of play, averaging six runs per game. Harrisburg paces the Eastern League in runs, total bases, and walks. The Sens' team-wide .403 on-base percentage also leads the league. Through seven games this year, the Senators have scored as many runs as they did through the first 13 games in 2025. Harrisburg's pitching staff is matching the bats, with a 2.77 ERA and a .201 batting average against.

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Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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