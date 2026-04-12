Antunez, Velazquez Pace Ducks in 11-3 Rout of Harrisburg

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







First baseman Ralphy Velazquez and left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez each hit their second home runs of the season, while left-hander Caden Favors struck out eight batters in 5 2/3 innings for the Akron RubberDucks in an 11-3 victory and second straight win over the Harrisburg Senators in the fifth game of a six-game series on Saturday night at FNB Field.

Turning Point

After Akron built a 4-0 lead through four innings, the RubberDucks broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning. A hit batter and two hits loaded the bases with no outs before designated hitter Jake Fox delivered an RBI single. Following a walk and a wild pitch, Velazquez had an RBI fielder's choice, before Antunez capped the rally with a two-run triple to right field, pushing the lead to 10-0.

Mound Presence

Favors allowed just one hit and two walks while shutting out Harrisburg through five innings. He struck out eight batters - the most by a RubberDuck this season - and retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced before leaving with two outs in the sixth - the deepest start by a RubberDuck this season. Right-hander Carter Rustad surrendered a three-run homer later in the sixth inning, but recorded four outs to last through the seventh. Right-hander Matt Jachec followed with two scoreless innings to close out the victory.

Duck Tales

After shortstop Angel Genao 's leadoff single against Harrisburg right-hander Kyle Luckham, Velazquez crushed a 425-foot home run to center field for a 2-0 first-inning lead. Genao added an RBI infield single in a two-run fourth inning, and Antunez hit his home run in the eighth inning. He finished a double shy of the cycle, while he and Velazquez each drove in three runs. Genao, right fielder Nick Mitchell and Fox each had two hits, and all nine Akron starters had at least one.

Notebook

Akron collected five extra-base hits among 15 total hits and has 22 hits and 19 runs over the last two games after having just three runs on five hits in the previous two...Mooney drew a bases-loaded walk for his team-high ninth RBI of the season...Game Time: 2:35...Attendance: 5,366.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude their series in Harrisburg at 1 p.m. Sunday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (0-0, 24.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Jackson Kent, making his season debut. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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