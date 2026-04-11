Cats' Bats Fall Quiet in 2-1 Loss to Sea Dogs

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - New Hampshire pitchers Richard Gallardo and Alex Amalfi limited Portland to a pair of runs in eight combined innings, but the Fisher Cats fell on Saturday against the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field, 2-1. New Hampshire plated the game's first run for the second consecutive game, but were shut down from the fifth inning on.

New Hampshire (3-4) starter Gallardo pitched four scoreless frames in the loss. The right hander struck out three and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third in his second start of 2026. Portland (4-3) righty John Holobetz allowed one run on three hits and struck out nine Fisher Cats in his first home start of the season. New Hampshire reliever Amalfi (L, 0-1) struck out six batters in four innings out of the bullpen. Despite an injury-shortened outing, Sea Dogs pitcher Jorge Juan (W, 1-0) secured the win. Portland reliever Patrick Halligan (SV, 1) recorded the final three outs of the game, as the Fisher Cats dropped their third straight.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Jackson Hornung extended his hit streak to six-straight games. Richard Gallardo has tossed eight straight scoreless innings to begin 2026. Alex Amalfi finished with six strikeouts, one shy of his career high.

A scoreless game lasted until the bottom of the fourth before New Hampshire scored the game's first run. With one out, left fielder Je'Von Ward doubled. Two batters later, center fielder Ismael Munguia ripped an RBI single and made it 1-0.

Portland began to mount a rally in the fifth when fielder Caden Rose doubled to start the frame. Following a strikeout, shortstop Franklin Arias blooped a single. With runners at the corners, Marvin Alcantara cranked a ground-rule double which tied the game at one. One batter later, catcher Nate Baez popped a sacrifice fly and gave the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead.

New Hampshire and Portland will play a total of 24 games throughout 2026. The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs finish their April series on Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats starter Fernando Perez (0-0, 12.00 ERA) opposes Portland's lefty Hayden Mullins (0-1, 27.00 ERA) in the final game of the series. Pregame coverage on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network begins at 12:40 pm.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox, beginning Tuesday, April 14. Fans can enjoy a new week of exciting promotions, including the first Tender Tuesday and Space Potatoes game of 2026. Irish Heritage Night is April 17, and Healthcare Appreciation Day is April 19. Get your tickets at nhfishercats.com or call the box office at 603-641-2005.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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