New Hampshire Drops Friday Matchup against Portland
Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
MANCHESTER, NH - Despite a pair of runs crossing the plate in the first, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped their second consecutive game against the Portland Sea Dogs, 5-2, on Friday night at Hadlock Field. Left-handed pitcher Mason Olson shined in his Double-A debut, as the lefty tossed 3.1 scoreless innings and struck out three in the loss.
New Hampshire starter Gage Stanifer (L, 0-1) slung 3.2 innings on Friday. The righty struck out a season-high six batters but allowed five runs on nine hits. Portland lefty Dalton Rogers countered with 3.2 innings of his own. He did not allow an earned run in his first outing of 2026. Sea Dogs reliever Cade Feeney (W, 1-0) secured the win thanks to 2.1 strong innings out of the bullpen. LHP Erik Rivera (SV, 2) finished off the game and recorded a nine-out save.
Tonight's top takeaways:
Jackson Hornung extended his hit streak to five-straight games. Mason Olson dazzled in his Double-A debut. The lefty pitched 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball and struck out three. Fisher Cats pitching holds Portland batters hitless, scoreless after fourth inning
New Hampshire opened the scoring in the first. With one down, left fielder Jackson Hornung reached on an error. One batter later, first baseman Sean Keys ripped an RBI double which gave the Fisher Cats an early lead. Second baseman Cutter Coffey was hit by a pitch and designated hitter Jorge Burgos walked. With the bases juiced, catcher Geovanny Planchart popped a sacrifice fly and extended the lead to 2-0.
With New Hampshire leading 2-0 in the third, Portland (3-3) second baseman Tyler McDonough singled to start the inning. Two batters later, shortstop Franklin Arias doubled. Following a strikeout, designated hitter Nate Baez (1) crushed a three-run blast and made it 3-2.
The Sea Dogs bats stayed hot in the fourth. With one out, first baseman Drew Ehrhard doubled and McDonough singled. Third baseman Ahbram Liendo cracked an RBI double and extended the lead. Portland added another run in the inning. An Arias single, coupled with an error, plated a run and made it 5-2.
The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs continue the series on Friday evening with a 1:00 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats starter Richard Gallardo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) opposes Portland's righty John Holobetz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) in the fifth game of the series. Pregame coverage on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network begins at 12:40 pm.
Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.
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