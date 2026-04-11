Oyster Catchers Bats Bury SeaWolves on Friday Night
Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, cruised to a Friday night win against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 11-6 final.
The Baysox (4-3), playing as the Oyster Catchers for the first time in 2026, jumped on Erie starter Kenny Serwa (L, 0-2) with a five-run second inning. Aron Estrada, who delivered the walk-off hit in Thursday's win, led off the inning with a solo shot to right field for his first home run of the season.
Chesapeake went on to tally five hits and send 10 men to the plate in the inning. Tavian Josenberger added a two-run single, and Frederick Bencosme also singled home a run. Maverick Handley would tack on a sacrifice fly later in the frame.
Bencosme's second RBI of the night came on a sacrifice fly in the next inning. Meanwhile, left-handed starter Luis De León enjoyed a solid start on the mound, De León, pitched to nine ground ball outs through five-plus innings with five strikeouts. He allowed a run on a groundout in the third an error in the fourth, before being lifted after walking the leadoff hitter in the sixth.
Erie's Justice Bigbie tacked on a two-run double in the top of the sixth to make it a 6-4 game, with the first run charged to De León (W, 1-1). The second run was the only surrendered in two frames of relief by right-hander Daniel Lloyd.
The Baysox cushioned their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Ethan Anderson singled home a run with two outs, as part of his first three-hit game at Double-A. An error extended the frame to Carter Young, who walloped a three-run homer to put the game out of reach. Young's first homer of the season made it a 10-4 game.
The final Chesapeake run of the night was plated by Thomas Sosa on a single in the eighth, as part of a multi-hit night. Seven Baysox players picked up a hit on Friday and eight reached base.
A late two-run homer from the SeaWolves in the ninth was not enough. Chesapeake claimed their second-consecutive win and third in the last four games.
The Baysox look to take the series from the SeaWolves on Saturday night, with right-hander Christian Herberholz set to take the ball for Chesapeake, opposite of left-hander Carlos Peña for Erie. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET at Prince George's Stadium.
Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026
- Oyster Catchers Bats Bury SeaWolves on Friday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Senators Rally Late But Fall Short to RubberDucks 8-6, Ending Season-Opening Winning Streak - Harrisburg Senators
- RubberDucks Snap Senators' Unbeaten Start, 8-6 - Akron RubberDucks
- Conner Capel Blasts Three Run Homer But Yard Goats Fall - Hartford Yard Goats
- Davidson Homers Twice as Squirrels Win Sixth Straight - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Reading Battles Back to Top Hartford 9-6, Win Third Straight - Reading Fightin Phils
- SeaWolves' Rally Falls Short in 11-6 Loss to Chesapeake - Erie SeaWolves
- Richmond Flies to 11-2 Win over Curve - Altoona Curve
- New Hampshire Drops Friday Matchup against Portland - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- New Hampshire Drops Friday Matchup against Portland - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Binghamton Bats Red-Hot in Dominant Win over Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Morales, Torres Stay Hot in Friday Loss to Binghamton - Somerset Patriots
- Baez's Three-Run Homer Propels Sea Dogs to 5-2 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 10 vs Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- April 10, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
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Other Recent Chesapeake Baysox Stories
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- Baysox See Early Lead Slip in Wednesday Night Loss to SeaWolves
- Baysox Strike out 17 SeaWolves; Use Timely Offense to Take Home Opener
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