Estrada Leads Baysox to First Walk-Off Win of the Season

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, earned their first walkoff win this season Thursday against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in a 2-1 win.

On each of his two hits, Aron Estrada had the two RBI for the Baysox (3-3), including on his game-winning one-run single that scored Brandon Butterworth in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Chesapeake fell behind in the second inning despite a great Double-A debut for Baysox right-hander Evan Yates. An RBI groundout by Erie's Seth Stephenson gave the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead. Yates gave up the lone Erie run while conceding three hits, two walks and five strikeouts across four and a third innings pitched.

Chesapeake earned a 1-1 tie three innings later. A couple of singles by Frederick Benscome and Fernando Peguero preceded a Butterworth walk that loaded the bases for Chesapeake in the fifth. Estrada then lugged out a game-tying one-run single to score Benscome, his first of a few big RBI hits.

Still tied at one in the top of the ninth, Erie had a great opportunity to take a late lead but Chesapeake right-handed reliever Jeisson Cabrera (W, 1-0) shut down the SeaWolves. After Carlos Tavera and Zane Barnhart combined to give up just two hits and zero runs across three relief innings, Cabrera owned the top of the ninth inning, working through a one-out runner at third base and forcing the SeaWolves to finish 0-10 with runners in scoring position.

Cabrera's pitching set the stage for the aforementioned Aron Estrada walkoff single. After the Baysox's Buttersworth reached second with a hit-by-pitch and steal against Erie right-hander Wandisson Charles (L, 0-1), who was with Chesapeake in 2023 and 2024, Estrada sent the early education day crowd home happy with a single that scored Butterworth.

Next up, the Baysox will look to earn at least a share of their six-game series with the SeaWolves. Chesapeake will host game four against Erie in its first Friday game at Prince George's Stadium this season, scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Luis De León (No. 2 prospect, Orioles) makes his second start for Chesapeake as right-hander Kenny Serwa counters for Erie.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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