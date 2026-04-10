Liendo Delivers 4-3 Sea Dogs Walk-Off Win

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland, Maine - Abrahm Liendo walked it off for the Sea Dogs with a single to right field as they earned their first home win of 2026, defeating the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-3 on Thursday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

Sea Dogs pitchers shined, striking out 16 batters while walking just one. Eduardo Rivera led the way in his first start of the season, striking out seven while allowing one run through 4.1 innings of work.

The Sea Dogs got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Tyler McDonough, stole second base after a leadoff walk, before Nate Baez drove him home with an RBI single, putting Portland in front 1-0.

Drew Ehrhard extended the lead in the bottom of the fourth, blasting a two-run homer over the Maine Monster. It was his first home run and first RBI of the season.

In the top of the fifth inning, Cutter Coffey led off with his first double of the year for New Hampshire. Nick Goodwin brought home Coffey with an RBI single, and Portland continued to lead, 3-1.

Fisher Cat Aaron Parker singled to reach base in the sixth, and was soon brought around to score on a Cutter Coffey triple, leaving New Hampshire behind 3-2. Ja'von Ward struck out to leave Coffey stranded, as the Sea Dogs narrowly escaped with the lead.

New Hampshire tied the ballgame in the 7th after Nick Goodwin was hit by a pitch and then brought around to score on back-to-back doubles from Eddie Micheletti Jr. and Jackson Hornung. A second batter hit by a pitch ended the day for Isaac Coffey. Cooper Adams entered with one out and quickly ended the inning, forcing a clutch grounder into a double play.

Then the pitching duel really began as LHP Javen Coleman entered for the Fisher Cats, sitting down the Sea Dog in order in both the seventh and eighth innings, off five consecutive strikeouts and a lineout caught by Coleman himself. Cooper Adams had all the answers for the Sea Dogs, forcing a groundout followed by five strikeouts of his own in the eighth and ninth innings.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Nelly Taylor shot an opposite-field line drive to left, diving into second for a leadoff double. Will Turner, who had already walked three times today, took a five-pitch walk to put runners on first and second. Franklin Arias came in to pinch hit for Caden Rose, and New Hampshire elected to intentionally walk him, loading the bases. It took just one pitch for Ahbram Liendo to walk off the ballgame, slapping a drive to right field. Nelly Taylor jubilantly crossed home plate as the Sea Dogs celebrated their first home win of the 2026 season.

RHP Cooper Adams (1-0, 11.25 ERA) earned the win, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out five in two innings pitched. RHP Geison Urbaez (0-1, 20.25 ERA) was tagged with the loss after entering in the ninth and allowing the winning run.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats are back in action on Friday night at 6:00 PM. LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0) gets the start for Portland. He'll be opposed by New Hampshire righty Gage Stanifer (0-0).







Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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