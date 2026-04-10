Bats Break Out in 12-2 Beatdown of Binghamton

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots left fielder DJ Gladney

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots left fielder DJ Gladney(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 12-2 at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Thursday afternoon. After the Rumble Ponies swept Somerset in a doubleheader on Wednesday, Somerset picked up its first road win of the season.

The Patriots posted 12 runs, 17 hits, 6 XBH, 2 HR and 2 SB, the second most of each category this season.

Somerset scored a season-high tying five runs in the seventh inning, matching its output from the first inning on Opening Day vs. Portland.

The Patriots' pitching staff struck out a season-high 14 batters, its third game this season with double-digit punchouts. The Patriots' pitching staff has allowed two or fewer runs and five or fewer hits in four of five games this season.

RHP Cade Smith (4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 5 K) made his Double-A debut on his birthday, becoming the first ever Patriot starting pitcher to make their Double-A debut on their birthday and just the second-ever Somerset pitcher to start a game on their birthday.

Smith retired the first seven batters of the game and 12 of the first 13 batters he faced. He struck out four consecutive Rumble Ponies across the final out of the first and a 1-2-3 12-pitch second inning.

RHP Eric Reyzelman (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) relieved Smith in the fifth inning and picked up his first win of the season.

Entering with the bases loaded and one out, Reyzelman twirled an inning ending double-play on one pitch to get out of the jam. Reyzelman also struck out the side in a 13-pitch sixth inning. Reyzelman notched his fourth career win, his first since 4/1/25 @SYR in Triple-A. The win was his first in a Somerset uniform since 7/5/24 @REA.

LHP Will Brian (2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K) entered for Reyzelman in the seventh, stranding the bases loaded in the eighth inning by punching out Jose Ramos. Brian's five punchouts marked a new season high, falling one short of a career-high six strikeouts.

SS George Lombard Jr. (3-for-6, HR, 2B, RBI, 3 R) smacked his fifth XBH of the season with a one-out double in the fifth inning. He then tacked on his sixth XBH with a solo HR in the ninth inning.

With three hits, Lombard Jr. notched his second three-plus hit game of the season. Through five games this season, he's compiled 10 hits and has reached base safely 12 times. Lombard Jr. scored three runs for the second time this season (4/3/26 vs. POR), tying a career-high for the seventh time. His 10 hits, four doubles and six XBH lead all Patriots.

RF Garrett Martin (2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, BB, R) smoked a career-high two doubles.

Martin reached base safely a season-high three times in his second multi-hit game of the season. Martin's four XBH ranks second among all Patriots, while his five runs scored are tied for second.

DH Nick Torres (4-for-5, RBI, R) matched a career-high four hits for the first-time since 8/28/17 vs. Corpus Christi while a member of the Texas Rangers' organization.

Torres' four hits mark his second game this season with three-plus hits after a three-hit day on opening night. Torres ranks second among all Patriots with seven hits this season.

LF DJ Gladney (3-for-4, RBI, HBP, 2 R) continued his hot start to the series against Binghamton by singling and coming around to score in the second inning for the first run of the game.

Through the first three games against the Rumble Ponies, Gladney is 6-for-10, with 2 2B, RBI, 4 R and hits in each game. With three hits in the win, Gladney picked up his second multi-hit game of the season and his first three-hit game as a Yankees farmhand.

CF Kenedy Corona (2-for-5, 2B, RBI, SB, 2 R) tallied season-highs in hits, doubles, RBI and stolen bases.

Corona picked up his first RBI and XBH in a Somerset uniform, hitting an RBI double in the second inning to score DJ Gladney.

2B Owen Cobb (2-for-5, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R) smashed his first career Double-A home run with a grand slam in the seventh inning en route to a career-high 5 RBI.

Cobb's home run was his fourth career professional home run and first career grand slam. Cobb's grand slam was the second by a Somerset batter this season (Coby Morales, 4/3/25 vs. POR).

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Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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