Murr Mashes 10th Inning Walkoff to Send Reading to Second Straight Win

Published on April 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Austin Murr was the walk-off hero tonight, as his 2-run home run gave the Reading Fightin Phils (2-4) a 3-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium. This was Murr's first long ball of the season, and it sealed back-to-back wins for Reading after an 0-4 start to the season.

The Yard Goats drew first blood to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Dyon Jorge reached first on a leadoff single. He then swiped second base on a passed ball before eventually scoring on an Aiden Longwell RBI groundout.

Both starting pitchers in Adam Seminaris and Jake Brooks were dialed in, as neither team scored for the next four innings. Oak Creek, WI native Alex Binelas (2) snapped the scoreless streak, as he hammered a 437-foot home run over the Redner's Event Center to serve as the equalizer. The score stood at 1-1 after five innings.

Seminaris dialed up a superb start. The 27-year-old spun 5.2 innings while allowing one run on six hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Seminaris' eight strikeouts is the most in a single game of any R-Phils pitcher to this point.

Hartford's starter, Brooks, continued his dominant start to the season as well. He struck out 11 hitters across six innings of one run ball with four hits and no walks allowed. The 11 strikeouts is the most of any Eastern League starting pitcher so far this season.

Both bullpens held strong, as neither side scored a run all the way through the ninth inning. This gave Baseballtown fans their first sample of extra baseball in 2026.

Christhian Tortosa entered the ball game in the 10th frame, and he was met by a Roc Riggio RBI double off the left-center field wall to score Jose Torres. This gave the Yard Goats a 2-1 nod in extras.

Then, with Raylin Heredia on second base, Murr whalloped a 386-foot home run to give Reading the 3-2 win after 10 innings. The former Tigers prospect clocked a 108 mph exit velocity on the game-winning round tripper.

Tortosa (1-0) got his first win of the season after allowing an inherited runner to score, while Victor Juarez (0-1) blew his first save in three tries for the loss.

Dante Nori went 1-for-4 with a double to extend his hit streak to five games. Murr's home run allowed him to join Nori, as he has a hit in five straight games as well.

Aiden Longwell was 1-for-4 at the plate with a walk and an RBI on the evening.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 6:45 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats to continue the first homestand of the season. RHP Kyle Brnovich will start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Konner Eaton for Hartford. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against Hartford. On Friday, fans receive a 32 oz. Collector Cup featuring Baseballtown Images & Retired Numbers, sponsored by Summers Nagy Law Offices and Axcess Industries. Saturday is the first fireworks show of the season, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Crime Alert Berks County, and Alvernia University. The series ends Sunday with a Luau Tribute with "Lilo & Stitch" Cobranded Merchandise Available.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2026

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