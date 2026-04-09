"Tugboat" K's 6, But RubberDucks Fall in Harrisburg, 4-2

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron left-hander Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson struck out six batters in a four-inning Double-A debut, but the Harrisburg Senators limited the RubberDucks to one hit in a 4-2 victory in the second game of a six-game series Wednesday night at FNB Field. Harrisburg used three solo home runs - two in the seventh inning - to extend an early lead and remain unbeaten on the season.

Turning Point

With Harrisburg holding a 1 - 0 lead in the seventh inning, right - hander Matt Jachec surrendered back - to - back home runs. After Cortland Lawson drew a one - out walk, shortstop Seaver King hit a two - run homer to right field. One batter later, third baseman Cayden Wallace followed with a solo home run down the left - field line, pushing the Senators' lead to 4 - 0.

Mound Presence

Wilkinson allowed catcher Caleb Lomavita's second-inning solo home run among three hits while striking out six over four innings in his Akron debut. Right - hander Carter Rustad followed with two scoreless innings, but Jachec was charged with three runs on two hits in the seventh. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts worked a scoreless eighth inning.

Duck Tales

Akron scored both of its runs in the eighth inning without a hit. Shortstop Angel Genao walked - one of four he drew in the game - and later scored on a fielding error by King. Left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez crossed the plate on a balk moments later to cut the deficit to 4 - 2. Second baseman Christian Knapczyk recorded the RubberDucks' lone hit with a ninth - inning leadoff single.

Notebook

Akron went 0 - for - 11 with runners in scoring position...Genao and Velazquez were hitless, ending their four-game hitting streaks to open the season...The RubberDucks drew 10 walks but managed just one hit...Harrisburg has five home runs in the first two games of the series...Game Time: 2:33...Attendance: 1,484.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 12 noon Thursday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Alex Clemmey (0-0, 3.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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