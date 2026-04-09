Arias Collects Two Hits, Three RBI in 11-3 Loss

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (1-3) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-1) on Wednesday night, 11-3. Franklin Arias and Ahbram Liendo each recorded multi-hit games in the loss.

Arias went two-for-three with a double and three RBI. It was his second multi-hit game of the season. Liendo had a leadoff triple in the third inning, then singled in the fifth. He also scored two runs.

The Fisher Cats struck first in the top of the second inning, scoring five runs off six hits, all singles. Jace Bohrofen got the bats going with a leadoff hit followed by a Je'Von Ward single, before Jay Harry reached on a fielder's choice. A throwing error on the play brought home Bohrofen, and a subsequent wild pitch allowed all runners to advance. Another single from Geovanny Planchart drove in two more runs before Ismael Muniguia reached base on a ground ball to right field. Back-to-back RBI singles from Eddie Micheletti Jr. and Jorge Burgos brought Planchart and Munguia across, before Ziehl was able to close out the inning with two strikeouts and New Hampshire led, 5-0.

New Hampshire added to its lead in the top of the third off three more hits, starting with a leadoff single from Cutter Coffey. Ward then collected his second single in as many innings, before advancing to third on the second throwing error of the day by the Sea Dogs. Another RBI single from Geovanny Planchart brought Ward across the plate for the second time today. After going to the bullpen, Portland RHP Michael Sansone quickly ended the inning, causing a grounder into a double play.

Portland finally got on the board in the third inning after a leadoff stand-up triple from Ahbram Liendo, who was brought home by a Franklin Arias sacrifice fly.

A Jace Bohrofen solo homer in the top of the fifth pushed the Fisher Cats' lead to 8-1.

In the bottom half of the fifth, the Sea Dogs' offense started heating up. Caden Rose reached on a walk before Ahbram Liendo's second hit of the day, an infield single, put two aboard for the Sea Dogs. Franklin Arias doubled off the wall in left field to score Rose and Liendo, advancing to third on a throwing error that sent the ball beyond the reach of catcher Geovanny Planchart behind the plate. Marvin Alcantara walked, leaving Portland with runners on the corners, before Miguel Bleis struck out to end the inning.

The Fisher Cats bounced back in the top of the sixth, scoring another run on a Jorge Burgos sacrifice fly, moving the score to 9-3. New Hampshire tacked on two more in the top of the eighth inning off three more singles, chasing Michael Sansone from the game. Catcher Drew Ehrhard came in to pitch, recording the final out of the inning, a pop-up, on a single pitch.

RHP Nate Garkow (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win for the Fisher Cats, tossing 1.2 shutout and hitless innings while walking one and striking out two. RHP Gage Ziehl (0-1, 19.29 ERA) was tagged with the loss, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing seven runs (five earned) on nine hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk. RHP Austin Marozas earned his first save of the year, throwing 3.0 shutout innings with one hit and five strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats meet tomorrow night again, Thursday, April 9th, at 6pm. LHP Eduardo Rivera will make his season debut for Portland, while New Hampshire will send RHP Chris McElvain to the bump.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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