Fisher Cats Offense Booms Early Again for Third-Straight Win

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Another early lobsided inning of scoring carried the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to their third-straight win with an 11-3 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field. Jace Bohrofen went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored, as Wednesday's win marked the second-straight game of over 10 runs scored for the potent Fisher Cats offense.

After falling in the first game of the season last Friday to Binghamton, 10-9, New Hampshire opened the Portland (1-3) series with a 12-7 win on Tuesday night and scored 11 runs on 14 hits in Wednesday's victory.

New Hampshire starter Jackson Wentworth made his Double-A debut with four strikeouts in 4-1/3 innings. Wentworth entered the fifth inning with one run on two hits, one walk and four strikeouts but left the game after a sequence of a one-out walk, base hit, two-run double. Righty reliever Nate Garkow (W, 1-0) quieted Portland with 1-2/3 innings of scoreless ball, and fellow newcomer Austin Marozas (S, 1) shined in his New Hampshire debut with five strikeouts in three scoreless innings. All five of Marozas's strikeouts came consecutively to end Wednesday's game.

Portland's righty starter Gage Ziehl (L, 0-1) allowed seven runs on nine hits but struck out five of his seven outs recorded. Lefty Michael Sansone gave up four runs on five hits across 5-1/3 innings of relief, and listed catcher Drew Ehrhard sat down four to finish the effort.

New Hampshire (3-1) struck first in the top of the second when Bohrofen and right fielder Je'Von Ward recorded base hits. With two runners on, a fielder's choice, coupled with an error, allowed Bohrofen to score from second. With runners at third and second and the infield in, Cats catcher Geovanny Planchart ripped a two-run single and made it 3-0. The bats stayed hot as Ismael Mungia lined a single. Left fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. and first baseman Jorge Burgos followed with back-to-back RBI knocks which made it 5-0.

Tonight's top takeaways:

The Fisher Cats scored double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the first time since 2024 (April 14 & 16). Austin Marozas struck out five batters, a career high, and secured his first minor league save. New Hampshire sent 10 batters to the plate in the second. It is the second consecutive game the Cats batted around in an inning. Cutter Coffey and Geovanny Planchart knocked their first New Hampshire hits in the win. Eddie Micheletti Jr. totaled three hits, which tied his career-high in a single game.

In the third, second baseman Cutter Coffey singled for his first hit of 2026 to lead off the inning. With a runner at first, Ward singled to center. The ball was misplayed, and it rolled to the wall to allow Coffey to score. Two batters later, Planchart singled up the middle and made it 7-0.

Portland responded in the bottom of the third when Ahbram Liendo smacked a leadoff triple. The next batter, Franklin Arias, laced a sacrifice fly which made it 7-1.

Leading by six, Bohrofen (1) clobbered a solo home run and extended the Cats lead to 8-1.

The Sea Dogs' bats hung around. With one away, Caden Rose walked and Liendo singled. With two on, Arias popped a two-run double and brought in the final two runs for Portland, 8-3.

In the sixth, New Hampshire added a run. Munguia walked and Micheletti doubled. With two in scoring position, Burgos lined a sacrifice fly which extended the Cats lead to six, 9-3.

The Fisher Cats added the final two runs of the game in the eighth inning. Following a strikeout, Munguia singled and advanced over to third via two wild pitches. Micheletti Jr. singled Munguia home, his second RBI of the game. Three pitches later, Burgos poked a single to left. The throw to the infield was bobbled, and Micheletti scampered home which made it 11-3.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs continue the series on Thursday evening with a 6:00 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats starter Chris McElvain (0-0, -.-- ERA) opposes Portland's lefty Erik Rivera (0-0, -.-- ERA) in the second game of the series. Pregame coverage on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network begins at 5:40 pm.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

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