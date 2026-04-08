Yard Goats to Host G.O.A.T Card Show at Dunkin' Park

Published on April 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it will host the 2nd annual G.O.A.T. Card Show at Dunkin' Park, in partnership with THE 413 CARD SHOW and presented by Fox Sports 97-9 with additional support from Nash In The Ville, Honkytonk. The G.O.A.T. Card Show will take place on Sunday, August 9th from 9AM until 2PM. Enthusiasts will be able to visit more than 100 tables with cards and memorabilia spanning all sports and hobbies on display at the Yard Goats home, voted Best Ballpark in America four times.

Collectors can enjoy easy parking, open concessions, and the opportunity to visit with vendors spanning the full 360 degrees of Dunkin' Park. Tickets are $10 and Children 10 and under are FREE, so the event is fun and easy for the whole family. Tickets are now available to purchase on the website, www.yardgoatsevents.com.

"We are excited for the return of the G.O.A.T. Card Show to Dunkin' Park for the collectors in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "There will be something for everyone at this family friendly event."

The Yard Goats return home for their next homestand on Tuesday, April 14th for a six-game homestand against the San Francisco Giants affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Single game tickets for all Yard Goats home games are now on sale. Season tickets, group tickets, and hospitality suites are also available. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.







Eastern League Stories from April 8, 2026

Yard Goats to Host G.O.A.T Card Show at Dunkin' Park - Hartford Yard Goats

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