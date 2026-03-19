Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and Chesapeake Baysox Announce New Offseason Stadium Improvements Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on March 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), in partnership with Attain Sports, owner of the Chesapeake Baysox-the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles-today announced a series of offseason enhancements at Prince George's Stadium, further elevating the fan experience ahead of the 2026 season.

Since opening in 1994, Prince George's Stadium has served as a beloved destination for family entertainment and professional baseball in Prince George's County for over three decades. These investments reflect a shared commitment to preserving and enhancing one of the region's premier family entertainment destinations. These improvements ensure the ballpark keeps pace with evolving Minor League Baseball standards while enhancing the overall fan experience.

Fans attending games in 2026 will notice a variety of enhancements designed to create a more engaging, family-friendly, and distinctly Chesapeake Bay-inspired experience.

New Chesapeake Bay-Themed Kids Zone

A brand-new kids zone celebrates the region's coastal heritage, featuring a lighthouse-themed play structure, ADA-accessible activities, and a soft padded surface to provide a safe, welcoming space for younger fans-while the long-term favorite carousel remains nearby for continued enjoyment. The area is designed to encourage exploration, play, and family fun throughout the game. Fans age 12 and under may purchase a wristband for unlimited access to all Kids Zone amenities. Guests over 12 are welcome to enjoy select attractions, including the carousel and speed pitch.

Enhanced Front Entry Experience

Visitors will be welcomed by new bobblehead sculptures and baseball turf installed at the stadium's front entry plaza. These features mirror elements found at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, reinforcing the Baysox' connection to the Baltimore Orioles and strengthening the visual identity of the club.

New Concourse Drink Rails and ADA Platforms

Newly installed drink rails along the concourse create flexible gathering spaces where fans can socialize, dine, and take in the action from multiple vantage points around the stadium. The upgrades also include ADA-accessible viewing platforms designed to provide improved sightlines and a more inclusive game-day experience for all guests.

Refreshed Concourse Main Entrance

The stadium's main entrance has been updated to create a more inviting arrival experience, highlighted by a new large video display showcasing team content, highlights, and game-day messaging.

Baysox Murals and Refreshed Ballpark Aesthetic

New Chesapeake Bay-inspired crab murals, along with refreshed finishes and updated visual elements throughout the ballpark, add vibrant local character while reinforcing the Baysox' regional identity.

Improved Wayfinding

Updated wayfinding signage across the facility makes it easier for fans to navigate concessions, seating sections, team stores, and kids' activities-creating a more seamless and enjoyable visit for first-time and returning guests alike.

For the 2025 season, M-NCPPC and Attain Sports unveiled two new state-of-the-art videoboards to enhance the fan experience by delivering high-definition, dynamic visuals, engaging in-game content, and an interactive atmosphere for baseball games and special events.

These improvements build upon the broader $50 million stadium design-build modernization initiative announced in January 2025 in partnership with the Maryland Stadium Authority to address Major League Baseball (MLB) Player Development League (PDL) requirements. The centerpiece of those upgrades is the construction of state-of-the-art performance centers with enhanced batting arenas.

"We are excited about the new enhancements at the Prince George's Stadium reflecting the Department's ongoing commitment to live more, play more in Prince George's County," said, Darius A. Stanton, Director of M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George's County. "These upgrades will make visiting this ballpark even more exciting and welcoming for all. We are grateful for the continued partnership with Attain Sports, the Chesapeake Baysox, and the Maryland Stadium Authority for helping bring these improvements to life and ensuring Prince George's Stadium remains a premier destination for sports and entertainment in our county."

"These improvements reflect our long-term commitment to Bowie, Prince George's County, the broader Chesapeake region, and the incredible fans who make this ballpark special," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Sports. "Our vision is to create a community-centered venue that delivers affordable, family-friendly entertainment while honoring the Chesapeake Bay identity that defines this region. Working alongside M-NCPPC and the Maryland Stadium Authority, we are investing not only in infrastructure-but in memories."

The Chesapeake Baysox open the 2026 season on the road on Thursday, April 2 against the Hartford Yard Goats. Chesapeake's home opener at Prince George's Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 against the Erie SeaWolves, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

On Friday, July 31, and Saturday, August 1, the wildly popular Banana Ball will take the field at Prince George's Stadium for the first time ever. Fans will enjoy an unforgettable matchup between the Indianapolis Clowns and the Loco Beach Coconuts. The Baysox Front Office encourages fans to act quickly for one of the most anticipated events of the summer. A limited number of premium tickets are currently available through the Baysox.

The Canopy Team and Younts Design assisted Attain Sports and M-NCPPC throughout the stadium improvements design process.

For more information on group outings, premium hospitality experiences, single-game tickets, and Banana Ball, visit Baysox.com.







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