Squirrels Outlast SeaWolves for 11-9 Win in Road-Trip Finale

Published on April 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Erie SeaWolves, 11-9, on Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park to take the season opening series.

The Flying Squirrels (2-1) took the finale from the SeaWolves (1-2) that featured seven lead changes.

Richmond opened the scoring in the in the third with a run coming home on an error, the first of five in the game by the SeaWolves. Diego Velasquez added an RBI single and Drew Cavanaugh clubbed a two-run double to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-0 lead.

Erie cut the score to 4-2 in the third with an RBI single by John Peck and a bases-loaded walk by Andrew Jenkins. In the fourth, the SeaWolves took a 5-4 lead after a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer by Brett Callahan.

Cavanaugh responded with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, his first of the season, to move the Flying Squirrels ahead, 6-5.

E.J. Exposito gave the SeaWolves a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer. In the seventh, Joe Campagna worked a walk with the bases loaded to extend Erie's lead to 8-6.

In the top of the eighth, the Flying Squirrels closed with a run on an Erie error. Dayson Croes followed with a two-run single to move Richmond back in front, 9-8.

The SeaWolves tied the game, 9-9, with a sacrifice fly by Jenkins against Flying Squirrels reliever Mitch White (Win, 1-0).

The Flying Squirrels scored moved ahead in the top of the ninth. Aeverson Arteaga was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to take the lead. Jonah Cox added an RBI single to open an 11-9 lead against Trevin Michael (Loss, 0-1).

In the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Vogel (Save, 1) stranded two runners on base to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels return home to play the inaugural game at CarMax Park on Tuesday night against the Altoona Curve. Left-hander Cesar Perdomo will start for Richmond in his Double-A debut, countered by Altoona lefty Dominic Perachi. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels celebrate the opening of CarMax Park with the stadium's inaugural series from April 7-12. Although the April 7 home opener is sold out, tickets are available for games from April 8-12 and the rest of the 2026 season at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets and at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 5, 2026

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