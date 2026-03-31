Blue Jays Unveil Fisher Cats' Preliminary 2026 Roster

Published on March 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - In partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats announced their Opening Day roster for the 2026 season on Tuesday, March 31. Led by first-year manager John Tamargo Jr., New Hampshire's first roster of 2026 features 14 returners from last year's squad and 15 newcomers, with five of the Blue Jays' Top 30 prospects.

One of New Hampshire's returners is Gage Stanifer (TOR No. 6, MLB Pipeline). Stanifer spent the majority of 2025 with the Blue Jays' High-A affiliate, the Vancouver Canadians. In 2025, Stanifer led all Blue Jays prospects with 161 strikeouts across three levels of Toronto's farm, starting in Class-A Dunedin and ending in New Hampshire.

Newcomer Sean Keys is the No. 17 prospect in the Blue Jays' farm system. A fourth-round pick out of Bucknell in 2024, Keys crushed a Vancouver single-season record with 19 homers in 2025, on top of 72 RBIs and 86 walks, good for 15th in all of Minor League Baseball.

Javen Coleman (No. 23) and Cutter Coffey (No. 25) round out the list of MLB Pipeline's Top 30 prospects on this year's preliminary roster. Coleman pitched in 20 games for Class-A Dunedin to begin his 2025 season and was promoted to High-A on June 20. His ERA for Vancouver was a microscopic 1.40 across 18 appearances. Coffey was originally selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox and was acquired via trade by Toronto in 2024 for Danny Jansen. Coffey hit .273/.359/.427 in 2025 with Vancouver.

In addition to the top prospects, the Fisher Cats have numerous players returning who played meaningful innings in 2025. 2025 Fisher Cats pitchers returning in 2026 include Alex Amalfi, Pat Gallagher, Nate Garkow, Conor Larkin, Kai Peterson, Gage Stanifer, Geison Urbaez, Fernando Perez and Jackson Wentworth. Behind fellow teammate Gage Stanifer (2.86), Perez finished with the second-lowest ERA (3.04) amongst all Blue Jays pitching prospects in 2025.

New faces on New Hampshire's staff feature Irv Carter, Brendan Cellucci, Javen Coleman, Caleb Freeman, Richard Gallardo, and Chris McElvain. Brendan Cellucci is a familiar name in the Eastern League; the southpaw was selected by the Red Sox out of Tulane in 2019 and pitched in 70 games with the Portland Sea Dogs in his time with Boston since 2022. From Abilene, Texas, 28-year-old Caleb Freeman was selected by the White Sox out of Texas Tech in 2019 and saw action in five big-league games with Chicago in 2025.

Amalfi finished near the top of the roster in innings pitched a season ago, spending time as both a starter and reliever. Gallagher debuted in late June and struck out 38 batters over his 36 innings on the mound. Garkow held opponents to a .098 batting average, and Larkin made 39 appearances out of the bullpen, the most out of any pitcher.

On the offensive side, returners include catcher Alex Stone, infielders Cade Doughty, Jay Harry and Jackson Hornung, and outfielders Jace Bohrofen and Je'Von Ward. Doughty played in 104 games in 2025 and finished third on last season's roster in total bases (110). Bohrofen laced 28 extra-base hits and swiped 11 bags for the club and also missed time from early July until the end of August.

Along with the top prospects and key returning players, the Fisher Cats boast five newcomers to the Blue Jays' organization. Brendan Cellucci (BOS), Caleb Freeman (CWS), Geovanny Planchart (PIT), Ismael Munguia (NYY), and Jorge Burgos (CLE) all signed minor-league contracts this past offseason. Munguia appeared in four games with Team Nicaragua in the 2025 World Baseball Classic and knocked six hits in four games for a .429 batting average.

Below is the full roster:

Pitchers (15): Alex Amalfi, Irv Carter, Brendan Cellucci, Javen Coleman, Caleb Freeman, Pat Gallagher, Richard Gallardo, Nate Garkow, Chris McElvain, Conor Larkin, Kai Peterson, Gage Stanifer, Geison Urbaez

Catchers (3): Aaron Parker, Geovanny Planchart, Alex Stone

Infielders (6): Cutter Coffey, Cade Doughty, Nick Goodwin, Jay Harry, Jackson Hornung, Sean Keys

Outfielders (5): Jace Bohrofen, Jorge Burgos, Eddie Micheletti Jr., Ismael Munguia, Je'Von Ward

New Hampshire opens their 2026 season this Friday, April 3 when the defending Eastern League champions, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM), visit Delta Dental Stadium. Fans can come early to all three weekend games for their chance to go home with a 2026 magnet schedule, presented by Northeast Delta Dental.







Eastern League Stories from March 31, 2026

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