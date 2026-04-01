BlueClaws Top Fightins in Exhibition, 10-6

Published on March 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils dropped an exhibition matchup to their High-A affiliate, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, by a final score of 10-6 on Tuesday night.

The Fightins recorded six hits in the eight-inning contest, including solo homers from Dylan Campbell and Alex Binelas. Binelas was the only R-Phil with a multi-hit performance and also scored twice.

The BlueClaws opened the game by scoring four runs in the first inning off Reading starter Luke Russo. One of those runs came off the bat of designated hitter Brock Vrandenburg. Jersey Shore's offense finished with 10 runs on 13 hits, with Vrandenburg and catcher Luke Davis leading the way as the duo combined for four hits and four RBIs.

Russo went two and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out three. He took the loss for the Fightins.

The Reading bullpen trotted out four arms in relief. Andrew Baker and Colin Peluse each tossed scoreless frames, while Tristan Garnett and Cristhian Tortosa combined for an inning and a third. The quartet surrendered five runs on six hits, walking three and striking out four.

BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves earned the win, tossing two shutout innings while allowing one hit. He issued three walks and struck out five. Jersey Shore's pitching staff struck out 12 Fightins in total. Their relievers covered five innings, allowing five runs on six hits while walking five and striking out seven.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at the Akron RubberDucks to begin the 2026 regular season. LHP Adam Seminaris will get the start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Khal Stephen for Akron. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.







Eastern League Stories from March 31, 2026

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