Guardians Announce RubberDucks Break Camp Roster

Published on March 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announce the RubberDucks 2026 Break Camp Roster featuring 30 players (16 pitchers and 14 position players).

Headlined on the roster is Angel Genao, who played in 77 games for the RubberDucks in 2025 batting .259 with two home runs, four triples, 17 doubles and 37 RBI before being selected to the Guardians 40-man roster in November. Genao is the number 64 ranked prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

Genao is joined in Akron by fellow MLB Top 100 prospect Ralphy Velazquez, who is ranked number 86 by MLB Pipeline. Velazquez played 28 games for Akron in 2025 batting .330 with five home runs and 22 RBI.

In total, 21 members of the 2026 break camp roster have previously played for the RubberDucks. 19 of the 30 were acquired via the draft, five came as free agents, one through the minor league phase of the Rule Five Draft and five via trade.

Here is the 2026 RubberDucks Break Camp roster:

Pitchers (16): Alaska Abney, Jack Carey, Dylan DeLucia, Jay Driver, Magnus Ellerts, Caden Favors, Josh Hartle, Matt Jachec, Jack Jasiak, Reid Johnston, Zane Morehouse, Carter Rustad, Hunter Stanley, Khal Stephen, Adam Tulloch, Matt Wilkinson

Catchers (2): Cameron Barstad, Jacob Cozart

Infielders (6): Juan Benjamin, Jose Devers, Angel Genao, Christian Knapczyk, Alex Mooney, Ralphy Velazquez

Outfielders (6): Wuilfredo Antunez, Jake Fox, Joe Lampe, Guy Lipscomb, Nick Mitchell, Alfonsin Rosario







Eastern League Stories from March 31, 2026

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