RubberDucks Team up with Circle K & GetGo to Become the Akron Chip Dippers for Two Games this Season

Published on March 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Circle K & GetGo announce a partnership for the Akron Chip Dippers nights on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.

"We are thrilled to partner with Circle K and GetGo to make our Akron Chip Dippers nights even better," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "After seeing the incredible fan feedback from our initial announcement, it was a no-brainer to work together on these nights. Circle K and GetGo are helping keep great chip dip alive in the state of Ohio for decades."

Around 1939, J.J. Lawson started his Lawson's Milk Company in Cuyahoga Falls. As his business expanded, Lawson started offering more products including his famous French onion chip dip. The popularity of Lawson's chip dip inspired other Ohio companies like Toft Dairy and Smith's Dairy to launch their own French onion chip dips throughout the state.

Over 80 years after chip dip came to Northeast Ohio, no barbeque, picnic or party is complete in Akron without a creamy bowl of French onion chip dip.

"We are excited to join the Akron community and the RubberDucks at the ballpark this summer for Chip Dippers nights," said Jason Sklarek, Merchandise Director of the Great Lakes Business Unit at Circle K. "Creating memorable moments with fans is what this partnership is all about, and we look forward to being part of this uniquely Ohio celebration."

Akron Chip Dippers merchandise including hates are available now online at rubberducks.milbstore.com and in the Hilscher-Clarke Electric Team Shop.

Single game tickets to the Akron Chip Dippers nights on June 19 and 20 are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com. 2026 season ticket packages and flex ticket packages are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.







Eastern League Stories from March 24, 2026

RubberDucks Team up with Circle K & GetGo to Become the Akron Chip Dippers for Two Games this Season - Akron RubberDucks

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