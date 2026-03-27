RubberDucks Broadcasts Presented by 7 17 Credit Union Are Live this Season on IHeartMedia's 640 WHLO

Published on March 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - As the Akron RubberDucks open the 2026 Eastern League season at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Thursday, April 2, the broadcasts of Akron RubberDucks Baseball presented by 7 17 Credit Union will return to their radio home, NewsRadio 640 WHLO, continuing a longstanding partnership with iHeartMedia Akron/Canton. RubberDucks games will also be available to stream online and via mobile apps and MLB streaming platforms.

For a seventh straight season, broadcasters Marco LaNave and Jim Clark, a 2019 Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Famer in his 33rd season with the franchise, return to call the play-by-play from the Audio-Technica Broadcast Booth.

"We are excited to again have Marco and Jim calling RubberDucks baseball presented by 7 17 Credit Union, and to continue our great partnership with iHeartMedia," said RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander. "The powerful signal of 640 WHLO brings RubberDucks baseball to fans across the region, who can follow the future Cleveland Guardians at home and on the road this spring and summer."

"Baseball fans continue to make radio their first and most popular choice to follow their favorite team. We look forward to another summer of evenings on the back deck, in the garage or on a smart speaker in the kitchen listening to RubberDucks Baseball presented by 7 17 Credit Union," said iHeartMedia Cleveland Regional Senior Vice President of Programming Keith Kennedy.

In addition to radio, live home and road broadcasts will be available for free on the following platforms:

640 WHLO on the iHeartRadio App

640whlo.com

akronrubberducks.com

MiLB App (with MLB account)

MLB App (with CLEGUARDIANS.TV, MLB.TV, or MLB+ subscription that includes MLB Audio; select Guardians as favorite team)

Bally Sports Live App

The "RubberDucks Warmup" pregame show airs 15 minutes or more before each game and will open the 2026 broadcast season live from 7 17 Credit Union Park on Thursday, April 2, at 6:20 p.m. before the scheduled 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The free iHeartRadio App also carries on-demand interviews and game highlights on the Akron RubberDucks podcast.

RubberDucks home broadcasts on 640 WHLO can be heard free on Bally Sports Live, where fans can watch any Eastern League and MiLB home video broadcast for free.

For a second straight season, Rock Entertainment Sports Network will carry telecasts of select RubberDucks home games with the broadcast audio of 640 WHLO. The full schedule beginning in May will be announced later.

The home video broadcasts from every Eastern League ballpark and nearly 9,000 games across Minor League Baseball are available on the MLB app with any subscription to CLEGUARDIANS.TV, MLB.TV, or MLB+. Subscribers who select the Guardians as their favorite team can watch Cleveland's minor league affiliates on MLB.TV, in the MLB app or on connected devices.







Eastern League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.