State Senator Judy Schwank Inducted into Reading Fightin Phils Wall of Honor

Published on March 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Reading, PA - State Sen. Judy Schwank has been inducted into the Reading Fightin Phils Wall of Honor in recognition of her many years of service to Baseballtown and the broader Berks County community.

A plaque unveiling ceremony was held on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Schwank joins a group of just 13 individuals with a plaque on the Wall of Honor outside the stadium and is the first woman to receive this recognition.

Schwank is a long-time friend of the Reading Fightin Phils, dating back to the early 2000s during her tenure as a Berks County Commissioner. She has remained a steadfast supporter of the team during her time in the State Senate and understands that the team's impact is felt beyond the games played on the field.

"The Fightin Phils are a source of pride for our community," Schwank said. "It may be the one thing everyone in Berks County agrees on. Taking in a game at Baseballtown is always a joy and provides fun for the whole family. This is truly an incredible honor and one that I didn't expect, but I cannot be more grateful to Scott Hunsicker and the team for honoring me in this way."

"Senator Judy Schwank certainly deserves to be forever enshrined on the Reading Fightin Phils Wall of Honor for her unwavering commitment to this community and to FirstEnergy Stadium," Fightin Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker said, "As a Berks County Commissioner, and now as the State Senator for Pennsylvania's 11th District, Senator Schwank recognizes what this ballpark means to people, giving families a place to gather and enjoy America's past-time. On behalf of the R-Phils, it is our pleasure to welcome Judy Schwank to the Wall of Honor."







Eastern League Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.