RubberDucks Announce New Additions to the Extreme Foods in 2026

Published on March 31, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the addition of seven new items to the Extreme Food Menu for the 2026 season.

The WONE Smokestack is a layered sandwich with smoked brisket, pork belly, pepperjack cheese, crunchy chips and a chipotle honey mustard sauce for a perfect balance of savory sweet heat. $1 of each sale will benefit Valor Homes on behalf of WONE and can be found at The Dog Pound concession stand.

Emmett Golden's Loaded Nachos by ESPN Cleveland is a RubberDucks souvenir helmet loaded with tortilla chips, velvety nacho cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, jalapeños, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, topped with sour cream and green onions with salsa on the side. The culinary creation dubbed after Emmett Golden, co-host of the Next Level on ESPN Cleveland, can be found at the Godfather's concession stand.

After the success of The Base on (Meat)Balls in 2025, Bier Garten concession stand will become the home of the RubberDucks signature "Dugouts" that each come with a 2026 souvenir cup. The Italian Sausage Dugout is Italian sausage sliced and served in our signature "Dugout" French Bread topped with a spicy giardiniera marinara sauce, peppers, onions and topped with shredded mozzarella. The Philly Cheesesteak Dugout is layered shaved ribeye, mozzarella cheese, Swiss cheese, peppers and onions served in "Dugout" French Bread. The Bratwurst Dugout is savory bratwurst slicked and served in "Dugout" French Bread topped with sauerkraut and house-made chipotle honey mustard. The Base on (Meat)Balls will return in 2026 alongside the new creations it inspired and is hollowed out French Bread layered three times with spicy giardiniera marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and four meatballs topped with parmesan cheese served with a free 2026 Souvenir cup filled with a 32-ounce fountain Coca-Cola product.

Rounding out the new additions to the menu in 2026 are The Patty Melt and Loaded Pierogies. The Patty Melt is double patties served on sourdough bread with a house made mushroom duxelles spread and gruyere cheese. This monstrous melt can be found at the Pineapple Under the C grill. Loaded Pierogies are premium pierogies topped with sauerkraut, kielbasa and chipotle honey mustard garnished with sour cream and green onions. These perfect partners for enjoying during a RubberDucks game can be found at Bier Garten.

"Our food and beverage staff has been hard at work this offseason planning these new creations for the 2026 Extreme Food Menu," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We are proud to partner with Rubber City Radio once again to help contribute to great charities with some of these new and returning favorite items. The Extreme Food Menu began in 2011 and has become synonymous with the Akron RubberDucks ballpark experience, and we can't wait for the fans to tempt their tastebuds with all of these items available at 7 17 Credit Union Park."

Back once again this season to the Extreme Food menu is the WAKR Pineapple TeriyAkron Bowl. The most popular Extreme Food item the last two seasons was first introduced in 2014 and is a half pineapple hollowed out and filled with a mixture of white rice, grilled chicken, diced pineapple and Thai chili garlic sauce topped with a teriyaki glaze. The bowl can be found at the Pineapple Under the C grill, and thanks once again to a partnership with WAKR, $1 from every sale benefits the Salvation Army.

These extreme items join the returning fan favorite 98.1 KDD Screamer. This five-pound sundae served in a RubberDucks batting helmet is 21 scoops of Smith's Premium ice cream on top of a brownie base and finished off with chocolate syrup, bananas, whipped cream, sprinkles and maraschino cherries. The 98.1 KDD Screamer is one of the three original Extreme Food Menu items debuting in 2011. Joining the KDD Screamer on the original menu and returning in 2026 are the Three Dog Night and the Nice 2 Meat U Burger. Three Dog Night is the baseball version of the turducken with a hot dog stuffed inside of a bratwurst then wrapped inside of a kielbasa topped with sauerkraut and Stadium Mustard on a hoagie roll. Nice 2 Meat U Burger is a two-pound burger. It is an elegant tower of two 8 oz steakhouse seasoned certified angus beef burgers, two beef franks, crispy bacon, grilled onions and American cheese on a toasted kaiser bun.

Also returning to the lineup after a strong 2025 season is The WQMX Should Have Been a Cowboy. The WQMX Should Have Been a Cowboy is a layered cocktail with grenadine, lemonade, Tito's vodka and blue curacao topped with a cowboy boot. $1 of each sale will benefit Healing Sanctuary and the drink can be found at the Modelo Tiki bar.

Other returning items to the Extreme Foods lineup are Not Your Routine Poutine and The Chicken & Waffle Sandwich. Not Your Routine Poutine was first introduced in 2015 and is a 10 oz portion of French Fries topped with gravy, cheese curds, pulled pork, green onions and bacon bits. The Chicken and Waffle Sandwich is a double decker chicken and waffle sandwich with chicken tenders, bacon, onion rings, pimento cheese spread and a bacon habanero jam served on freshly toasted waffles with powdered sugar and maple syrup. The sandwich was first introduced in 2024and is available at Tater's concession stand on the third base side of the concourse.

The RubberDucks open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Park is on Thursday, April 2 against the Reading Fightin Phils at 6:35 p.m. Season tickets, ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.







Eastern League Stories from March 31, 2026

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