Baysox Cap off Spring Training Exhibition Series with Shorebirds on Sunday Afternoon

Published on March 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Salisbury, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, concluded their extended spring training at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium this week with an exhibition contest against the host Delmarva Shorebirds, the Single-A affiliate of the Orioles, on Sunday afternoon.

In their final tune up in front of fans prior to Thursday's 2026 regular season opener, Chesapeake was led by Ethan Anderson. The Orioles' no. 24 prospect, via MLB Pipeline, clubbed a pair of extra-base hits and drove in three runs on Sunday. Anderson laced a two-run double in the top of the first inning off Orioles' third-ranked pitching prospect Esteban Mejia to grant the Baysox an early 2-0 edge. Anderson later belted a solo home run in the third inning and came up just short of a multi-home run performance with a deep flyout to center field in the seventh. He finished the afternoon 2-for-4 with a walk at the plate, while also catching all nine frames of the exhibition.

Adam Retzbach also homered for Chesapeake via a solo shot to left field in the seventh. Retzbach drove in a pair of runs on a pair of hits and a walk on Sunday.

Orioles' no. 7 prospect Aron Estrada got in on the action with a three-hit performance - all of which were singles - and an RBI. Other standouts at the dish include Doug Hodo, who drove in three runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning.

Right-hander Blake Money got the start and pitched the opening three and two-thirds for Chesapeake, while the bullpen combined for 11 strikeouts across the final five and a third frames. Right-hander Jeisson Cabrera collected four punchouts in two innings of work and fellow righty Gerald Ogando fanned a pair in a scoreless ninth inning.

Delmarva infielder Joshua Liranzo was among the leaders at the plate for the Shorebirds, as he went 4-for-5 with a pair of RBI, including a game-tying solo homer in the eighth. The game ended in a 9-9 tie after neither team plated a run in the ninth inning.

The Baysox will hit the road this week and open the 2026 regular season on Thursday, April 2 against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, for the start of a three-game series. First pitch for the 2026 season opener is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Dunkin' Park in Hartford.

The 2026 Baysox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 against the Erie SeaWolves - Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

Single game tickets are now on sale for the 2026 season. For promotional information, click here. To learn more about ticket packages and group outings, call our group sales team at 301.805.6000 or email us at info@baysox.com.

Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







Eastern League Stories from March 29, 2026

Baysox Cap off Spring Training Exhibition Series with Shorebirds on Sunday Afternoon - Chesapeake Baysox

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