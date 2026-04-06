All New Nitro Circus Tour Comes to Altoona

Published on April 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to host the 2026 Nitro Circus 2.0 Tour, presented by Ram Trucks, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, August 8. Operated by Thrill Sports, P1 Live and RNC Entertainment, Nitro Circus features jaw-dropping stunts, top-tier athletes and unstoppable energy that will wow fans of all ages.

"We're thrilled to host such an exciting and fun event at Peoples Natural Gas Field!" Curve General Manager, Nate Bowen exclaimed. "Every year we're excited to host fun events like Nitro Circus that make memories for life in Curve, PA."

Season ticket holders Fans can purchase tickets this week with a special pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, April 8 at 10am. Additional details on the presale will be available soon, tickets for the public starting on Friday, April 10 at 10am.

Co-founded by action sports icon Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus features elite athletes and world-class daredevils at the top of their game in Freestyle Motocross, BMX, Skate, Scooter, and everything in between.

Nitro Circus Live electrifies audiences with record-breaking thrills, death-defying spills, and side-splitting shenanigans. With an all-new show in 2026 featuring the world's top stuntmen in FMX, BMX, Skate, Scooter, and more, features include:

A record-breaking stunt that has never been done! For the first time in history, Adam Jones (the most decorated Freestyle Motocross athlete of all time) will attempt a 75-foot backflip breaking through a 35-foot wall of fire. Death-diving thrill-seeker Ryan Bean will attempt a high dive off Nitro Circus' world famous giganta ramp! 40 feet tall, death diving into a 3.5-foot body of water. Cody Matechuk will attempt stunts off one of the newest ramps in FMX history on his snowmobile. The Next Gen Ramp creates more amplitude for multiple large backflip stunt variations. No snow, no problem!

In true Nitro Circus fashion, the contraptions will make their return with a few new surprises that will surely make for some carnage. A flying couch, kayak, horse, and a few new additions you'll have to see to believe.

For up to date information about Nitro Circus and other special events at the Altoona Curve, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 6, 2026

All New Nitro Circus Tour Comes to Altoona - Altoona Curve

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.