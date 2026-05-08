RubberDucks Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss in Richmond

Published on May 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron catcher Cameron Barstad homered, and designated hitter Ralphy Velazquez had three hits and two RBIs, but the RubberDucks' ninth-inning rally fell just short in a 5-4 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the third game of a six-game series at CarMax Park Thursday night. Akron lost its season-high fourth straight game.

Turning Point

Richmond broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning. Shortstop Aeverson Arteaga singled against left-hander Matt Wilkinson. With two outs, an errant pickoff by right-hander Jack Jasiak moved Arteaga to third base, and designated hitter Parks Harber hit a go-ahead RBI single. The Squirrels added two runs in the eighth that proved just enough for their third straight win.

Mound Presence

Entering with the second lowest ERA in the Eastern League and opposing the league's ERA leader, Wilkinson worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing single earned runs in the second and fourth innings. He struck out six batters while allowing five hits and two walks. Jasiak allowed an inherited runner to score an unearned go-ahead run but pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Akron right-hander Jay Driver allowed two runs in the eighth inning.

Duck Tales

Akron opened the scoring in the fourth inning against right-hander Darien Smtih when center fielder Nick Mitchell singled, stole second base and scored on Velazquez's RBI double to right field. The RubberDucks pulled even in the fifth inning on Barstad's solo home run to center field - his first of the season. Down three runs in the ninth, Akron mounted a rally, as third baseman Juan Benjamin walked to begin the inning, shortstop Alex Mooney delivered an RBI single, Mitchell walked, and Velazquez followed with another RBI single, scoring Mooney and bringing the tying run to third base, but right-hander Cameron Pferrer retired right fielder Alfonsin Rosario on a game-ending groundout.

Notebook

Velazquez recorded his sixth multi-RBI game of the year, giving him a team-high 21 RBIs, and extended a 17-game on-base streak...Jasiak has not had a run charged to him in his last six outings, totaling 10 1/3 innings...Richmond is 14-1 at CarMax Park in its inaugural season...Game Time: 2:47...Attendance: 5,768.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue the series in Richmond at 7:05 p.m. Friday at CarMax Park. Akron right-hander Justin Campbell makes his Double-A debut against Flying Squirrels left-hander Cesar Perdomo (2-0, 2.53 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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