SeaWolves and Curve Postponed on Friday
Published on May 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
Tonight's (May 22nd) Erie SeaWolves game against the Altoona Curve has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 23, 2026, beginning at 5:00 PM. Both games will be seven-inning contests.
Check out the Erie SeaWolves Statistics
Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2026
- SeaWolves and Curve Postponed on Friday - Erie SeaWolves
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- Senators and RubberDucks Postponed Friday Due to Weather - Harrisburg Senators
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