SeaWolves and Curve Postponed on Friday

Published on May 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Tonight's (May 22nd) Erie SeaWolves game against the Altoona Curve has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 23, 2026, beginning at 5:00 PM. Both games will be seven-inning contests.







Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2026

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