SeaWolves and Curve Postponed on Friday
EL Erie SeaWolves

SeaWolves and Curve Postponed on Friday

Published on May 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release


Tonight's (May 22nd) Erie SeaWolves game against the Altoona Curve has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 23, 2026, beginning at 5:00 PM. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

Check out the Erie SeaWolves Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central